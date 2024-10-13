Preston North End have already seen Paul Heckingbottom replace Ryan Lowe in the managerial hotseat at Deepdale this season, and that may not be the only alteration made in the foreseeable future.

Normally at Deepdale, contracts for players aren't spoken about until late on in the season, but there may be a need to bring discussions forward, with 12 senior players currently in the final year of their deal with the Lancashire club.

While there's still plenty of time to rectify this, and some may depart before that during January's transfer window, it's perhaps not the best situation for the Championship side to find themselves in, with many first-team players' future not secured.

Related "Bit jealous" - Preston North End told to avoid repeat of Liam Millar mistake next summer The former North End loanee is now plying his trade for Hull City after the Tigers snapped him up in the summer

How they perform in the coming weeks and months, next year's divisional status, and managerial preferences will dictate who ultimately departs the club next summer,

But here, we take a look at the many Lilywhites players who will become free agents, as things stand next summer, according to Transfermarkt.

Liam Lindsay

Experienced Scottish central defender Liam Lindsay has been a key figure at the heart of the Preston defence since joining from Stoke City in January 2021.

Now in his late twenties, and approaching the end of his current deal, the former Partick Thistle and Barnsley man is one North End will want to tie down for longer, if possible, especially as he's just had his first call-up to the Scotland national team squad.

Freddie Woodman

27-year-old Woodman has cemented his place in the Preston goal since his arrival in 2022, and doesn't really have much compeition in-between the sticks. However, he's now in the final year of his deal with the club.

Counting Newcastle United and Swansea City among his former clubs, the former England youth international is another North End will surely be looking to retain at the earliest convenience.

Robbie Brady

Versatile Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady is another who will become a free agent next year, having joined the Lilywhites in 2022.

The former Manchester United youngster has also played for the likes of Hull City, Norwich City, and Burnley, but his Preston future remains uncertain at this point.

It could boil down to the veteran's performances under Heckingbottom between now and the end of the season, but he certainly has the experience on his side.

Jordan Storey

Defender Jordan Storey joined North End from Exeter City in 2018, and, aside from a 2022 loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday, has been a regular part of the club's first-team squad.

Preston North End Contracts That Are Set To Expire in June 2025 Player Position Liam Lindsay Defender Freddie Woodman Goalkeeper Robbie Brady Full-back/Winger Jordan Storey Defender Andrew Hughes Defender Emil Riis Striker Patrick Bauer Defender Duane Holmes Midfielder Ryan Ledson Midfielder Kian Best Defender

Having been a mainstay so far this season in the North End defence, Preston will surely want to come to a new agreement before his current deal expires in June next year, especially as he theoretically should have some of his best years ahead of him.

Andrew Hughes

Experienced Welsh defender Hughes has also been at Deepdale since 2018, having joined from Peterborough United over six years ago.

Starting out at Newport County, the 32-year-old is part of the furniture at North End, having become a consistent part of the first-team over the last six years.

His contract runs out next summer, however, and he'll become a free agent if nothing changes in the mean-time - could Paul Heckingbottom be looking for a younger alternative in 2025?

Emil Riis

Emil Riis has spent the last four years in Lancashire, having joined from Danish Superliga club Randers in 2020.

After a 20-goal haul in the 2021-22 season, Middlesbrough had a big offer turned down for Riis's services, thought to be around the £7.5 million mark, and just a few months later, the forward was ruled out for a year with a knee injury.

Riis hasn't exactly been prolific since he returned from his long-term problem, but he is still an asset that North End will not want to lose.

Patrick Bauer

German defender Bauer is another senior figure approaching the end of his Lilywhites deal.

Having starred for Charlton Athletic previously, Bauer has been with Preston for the last five years, and was expected to leave this past summer in most quarters.

However, unbeknown to many, the centre-back actually had an extra year in his contract triggered some time ago, and whilst he has been brought back into the first-team fold by Heckingbottom, it would still be a shock to see him offered a fresh deal.

Duane Holmes

Well-travelled United States international midfielder Duane Holmes joined Preston from Huddersfield Town in 2023, having previously played for the likes of Scunthorpe United and Derby County.

Holmes is regularly involved in North End's Championship matches, but often as an impact substitute in recent times, and the 29-year-old will have to wait and see what his future holds as his current deal winds down.

Ryan Ledson

All-action midfielder Ledson is another who joined Preston in 2018, becoming an integral figure in the engine room at Deepdale for the majority of the last six years.

Recently, however, the 27-year-old has been more of a bit-part role, and it remains to be seen if the former Everton youngster's stay in Lancashire will be extended beyond the expiry of his current contract next year.

Kian Best

England Under-19 international Kian Best is perhaps the standout to come through the PNE academy from recent years.

The defender, who featured 12 times for North End in the Championship last season, is out of contract next year, but given his potential, he's one that the Lilywhites may well look to tie down long-term rather than let him leave for free.

Best is yet to be favoured by Heckingbottom though in league action, but with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq - managed by Steven Gerrard - making an approach for the left-footed teenager in September, he is clearly liked in some quarters, and North End could regret not tying him odwn.

A handful of teenagers who have not made league appearances for North End yet - Kitt Nelson, James Pradic and Kian Taylor - also see their Deepdale contracts also expire next year, and their progress and potential will be monitored to see if they're worthy of keeping on at the Championship club.