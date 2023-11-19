Highlights Graham Westley gave Preston North End's squad a much-needed overhaul when he arrived as manager in 2012, leading to the arrival of 18 new players.

Graham Westley didn't do an awful lot right during his time as Preston North End manager between January 2012 and February 2013, but one thing he did do was give the Lilywhites squad a much-needed overhaul.

Westley arrived from Stevenage halfway through the 2011-12 League One campaign, with PNE still carrying some players on Championship wages.

In the summer of 2012, Westley oversaw a huge clearout, and no fewer than 18 new players arrived at Deepdale, with some of them such as John Welsh and Paul Huntington had amazing longetivity

But the one that stole all the headlines was a January 2013 signing in the form of Joe Garner, who returned home after supporting the club as a boy.

Having passed through Blackburn Rovers, Carlisle United, Nottingham Forest and Watford, with loan stints at Huddersfield Town, Scunthorpe and Carlisle, Garner would finally get the chance to play for his boyhood club, and he would go on to enjoy the best years of his career at Deepdale.

Joe Garner's Preston North End career in numbers

Having scored for Carlisle against North End in November, Garner would return to Watford after his loan deal ended, with the Hornets releasing him from his contract in order for him to sign for the Lilywhites.

His start to life at PNE would not be ideal though as in his first half-season at the club, Garner would fail to score in his 14 appearances, leaving fans questioning where the first goal would come.

Things really started to click into place for Garner under Simon Grayson's management in 2013-14, although he still only netted once in his first eight league outings of the campaign.

From a last minute equaliser against Tranmere Rovers though in November 2013, Garner was prolific, and by the end of that season he had netted 24 goals in 45 appearances - including THAT goal against Rotherham United in the play-off semi-finals.

North End's failure to win promotion saw Garner have another season in League One, and not only was he successful in getting to the Championship in 2014-15, but he also scored more, hitting the back of the net 26 times in 40 appearances, as well as winning the League One Player of the Year award.

Garner wasn't as prolific in the Championship however, scoring just the six times in 41 appearances, although he did bag himself five assists as well from putting himself about with flick-ons and passes to his team-mates, and despite the lack of goals, his talents weren't going unnoticed.

Joe Garner's Preston North End League Stats Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2012-13 League One 14 0 0 2013-14 League One 37 19 2 2014-15 League One 40 26 6 2015-16 Championship 41 6 5 2016-17 Championship 2 0 0

In the end, the allure of Rangers in 2016 was too much for Garner to ignore, and the two clubs agreed a £1.8 million fee and the striker was on his way - it would be a short stint north of the border for him but the money was good for PNE, even if it hurt fans to see a boyhood fan who did a lot right for the club move on.

What is Joe Garner doing now?

Even though he will turn 36 in April, Garner is still playing football regularly at the competitive level that is League One, and he is currently in his third stint with Carlisle.

Aside from Deepdale, Brunton Park has seemingly always been Garner's second home, and after passing through Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic, APOEL Nicosia and Fleetwood, the forward returned to the Cumbrian outfit in January earlier this year.

Garner's experience at the top end of the pitch helped Paul Simpson's side to promotion from League Two, although he only scored twice in 22 league games, and he's already bettered that tally in the league above in 2023-24 with three goals in 14 matches played.

Like he is at PNE, Garner is a cult figure on the terraces among United supporters, and whilst he's not the prolific striker he was nearly 10 years ago, there's still life in the old dog just yet.