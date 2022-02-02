‘The pressure shouldn’t be starting to build’ – Russell Martin’s position at Swansea City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City suffered another setback last night as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Championship rivals Luton Town last night.

Since the end of November, the Swans have won just one of their nine competitive fixtures, with a narrow 1-0 victory against Preston North End last month helping to stabilise the ship.

However, they have drawn one and lost two matches since then, failing to get on the scoresheet once and look to be struggling at the moment with the second-tier side currently sitting 19th in the table.

Perhaps this is an exaggerated picture of their downfall considering the likes of Bristol City and Birmingham City, who only sit one and two points above them, have played two more games than the Welsh side.

But they would have been hoping to have been in a higher position after picking up their form in October – and it remains to be seen whether he’s currently under pressure already despite only being appointed at the start of August to undergo a transitional phase.

With this in mind, we asked three of our Football League World writers whether he should be feeling the heat after an underwhelming run of results.

Declan Harte

Swansea City are still some way clear of the relegation zone despite their 19th place in the table. A 12-point gap looks relatively safe for now, which should ease immediate concerns over the club’s direction.

However, considering they were play-off finalists last season, this is a big drop off in form compared to under Steve Cooper last campaign.

Swansea’s hierarchy will need to decide whether they believe Martin is the man to bring the club forward, but there is no need to make this decision immediately.

A play-off berth is too far away to think about now, and relegation is hardly a concern just yet.

This gives the club a lot of time to plan ahead for next season and Martin’s future will need to be decided by the Summer, but there is no need to rush into choosing now.

Joshua Cole

Although Swansea have been a shadow of the side that reached the play-off final last year during the 2021/22 campaign, the pressure shouldn’t be starting to build on Martin.

Having backed their head coach in the January transfer window by swooping for five players, the club’s hierarchy could de-stabilise their current crop of players by parting ways with him.

Swansea will be looking to build up some momentum in the coming months which they could use to their advantage heading into the next campaign.

Therefore, unless the Jacks suffer a significant number of defeats in a row at Championship level, Martin should be given time to turn things around at the club.

Adam Jones

Although criticisms can be made of Martin, and quite rightly, they are in a transitional phase and this is why he should be given time to succeed.

If they do go on and sack him now, then appointing him would have been pointless in the first place. However, there does come a point where the Swans’ board may need to sever ties – and that moment may come if the Welsh side fall into the relegation zone.

Considering the likes of Peterborough United and Reading are in poor form at this stage, the prospect of this happening seems unlikely, but there is a tipping point and the ex-Norwich man does need to be careful because of that.

But the board also need to step up and back the young manager. Quite frankly, they have spent very little considering the player revenue they have generated in recent years, so they should also be held accountable for the position the Swans currently find themselves in.

Staying financially sensible is the right thing to do, but you almost feel as though they aren’t investing enough at this stage.