“The Premier League is calling for him” – Rotherham United fan pundit issues verdict on Ben Wiles’ future amid Burnley transfer links

Burnley are currently pursuing a very aggressive transfer strategy as they attempt to get their squad in to shape ahead of their return to the Championship, with Rotherham United midfielder Ben Wiles one of the names on their shortlist.

As revealed by LancsLive two weeks ago, the 23-year-old was wanted by the Clarets to form part of their engine room in the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

Despite the addition of Standard Liege midfielder Samuel Bastien, new boss Vincent Kompany still wants Wiles, with the Rotherham Advertiser revealing that three offers have been rejected by the Millers for Wiles’ services.

Whilst the most recent bid that was turned down was apparently in excess of £2 million, with add-ons included LancsLive believe that Burnley’s offer totalled nearer to the £4 million mark.

Having scored eight goals and notched seven assists in their promotion-winning League One campaign, Wiles is a major asset to Rotherham, and whilst he doesn’t necessarily want to see him go, FLW’s Millers fan pundit Tom Eyre believes it’s only a matter of time before the academy graduate moves on to a bigger club, and it may be a deal that can help Rotherham push on.

“No-one knows with this transfer market – if big teams like Sheffield United, who his grandad played for and was a legend, and Burnley, who are under Vinccent Kompany now and looking to make their way back to the Premier League – if clubs like that come calling then you can’t be surprised if Ben Wiles will go,” Tom said.

“Whether or not he does go, he’s been a great servant and he’s obviously got the talent and quality to make it to the top, so whether or not it’s this summer, January or next summer, he’s bound to go and do bigger and better things and the Premier League is calling for him.

“It’s just when he answers really – I hope we keep hold of him this summer, just so that we can maintain ourselves in this league, because we need players of his quality to keep us here.

“But even if he does go, it’ll be good for him and hopefully good for the club, get a couple of million pounds for him and really help establish ourselves in the Championship.”

The Verdict

Wiles was one of the stand-out performers in League One last season, so there’s no surprise that Championship clubs are lurking.

Burnley would be a massive step up though for the energetic engine room operator, but the Clarets do seem to be very keen considering they’re offering the best part of £4 million for his services.

For now though, Rotherham are standing firm on their stance for Wiles, even though they could strengthen the squad a lot with the money they’d receive for his services.

Perhaps they are wanting less add-ons and more cash up-front before considering a sale, but on the other hand, Wiles may just be too valuable of an asset to let go this summer.