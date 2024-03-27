Highlights Sunderland looks set to miss out on the play-offs after a string of bad luck in form, injuries, and managerial changes.

Caretaker Manager Mike Dodds is preparing the team for a crucial encounter with Cardiff City amidst international breaks.

The team's young talent and new signings will play key roles in the upcoming match as they try to turn their luck around.

Sunderland's play-off race unfortunately looks to be coming to an end.

For large parts of the season, the Black Cats have remained in and around the play-off places in the Championship, but after some horrid form, managerial changes and unfortunate injuries, they have fallen away from the pack and look to be down-and-out in terms of promotion.

Sunderland have failed to win in their last seven league games, having lost six of them before drawing 0-0 to QPR in their most recent match. This form has seen the side fall to 12th in the table, and they now sit 13 points outside the play-off places. With just eight games remaining until the end of the season, the task of reaching the play-offs now seems almost impossible.

Championship Table (As it stands March 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

Caretaker Manager Mike Dodds will look to put things right this Friday as they travel to South Wales for a meeting with 11th-placed Cardiff City. While some of their players have been away on international duty, others have had two whole weeks to prepare for this encounter.

Football League World predicts Sunderland's starting eleven for this important clash with the Bluebirds.

GK: Anthony Patterson

The 23-year-old has started every single one of Sunderland's Championship games this season, so will arguably be the first name on the team sheet on Friday. Patterson has kept an impressive nine clean sheets in the league, and will look to make it double figures in South Wales.

RB: Trai Hume

Hume has been one of Sunderland's most consistent performers this season, having also started all 38 league games, so the right-back spot is likely to be his once again this Friday.

The 22-year-old has been away with Northern Ireland and played the full ninety minutes in a 1-0 win over Scotland and a 1-1 draw with Romania, so he will be returning to Sunderland full of confidence.

CB: Luke O'Nien

O'Nien is back from his suspension, and will likely walk straight back into the starting eleven and wear the captain's armband. The 29-year-old is another of Sunderland's most important players, so his return could prove to be a real boost.

CB: Dan Ballard

The young defender has been on international duty with Northern Ireland, alongside Trai Hume, having featured against Scotland, so he will also be returning to the squad full of confidence.

Ballard has started 35 league games this season and has been a reliable asset to the Black Cats' defence.

LB: Leo Fuhr Hjelde

The Norwegian defender spent the first half of the season on the books at Leeds United, but spent a lengthy period of time on the sidelines through injury. Since signing for Sunderland on a permanent deal in January, Hjelde has been their regular starting left-back, and has immediately impressed.

DM: Pierre Ekwah

The former West Ham United man was benched for Sunderland's last two games, but the Black Cats may expect to see him return to the starting eleven on Friday.

The 22-year-old is enjoying his first full season in senior football and Sunderland should put their faith in the young midfielder's abilities.

DM: Dan Neil

Ekwah will likely be paired with fellow 22-year-old Dan Neil in the middle of the park on Friday. Neil has been consistently impressive for the Black Cats this season, scoring four goals and assisting five from central midfield.

He was wearing the captain's armband in Luke O'Nien's absence, showing true leadership skills at such a young age.

RW: Romaine Mundle

Mundle signed for Sunderland in January on a permanent deal from Standard Liege, and has since looked threatening on the wing. He has made four starts in his short time at the club, and scored his first goal in a Black Cats shirt away to promotion-chasing Southampton.

AM: Bradley Dack

Some much needed experience in the youngest squad in the Championship, Bradley Dack could be set to return to Sunderland's starting eleven. Mike Dodds revealed in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that Dack is available for selection, after featuring for the Under 21s during the international break.

The 30-year-old has suffered with fitness issues this season, but he scored against Leicester City's Under 21s last week as he looks to return to the first team. Earlier in the season, he started five Championship games, and grabbed a goal and an assist.

LW: Abdoullah Ba

The biggest blow to Sunderland recently has been the injury of star man, Jack Clarke, who has missed their last four league games. The good news is that Clarke is 'back out on the grass', but Friday will be too soon for the 23-year-old, so Abdoullah Ba will likely remain in the left-wing role.

ST: Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland have lacked prolific strikers this season, and have had to rely on the goals of Jack Clarke for any sort of success. With Nazariy Rusyn picking up an injury against Southampton recently, and remaining on the sidelines, we may see Jobe Bellingham start as Sunderland's number nine.

Related Sunderland will be keen to avoid repeat of ruined Southampton golden chance: View Sunderland's recruitment in the summer was decent in certain areas but their striker incomings haven't been strong at all

Despite being an attacking midfielder by trade, he has certainly shown an eye for goal in his first season of regular first-team football, having scored six Championship goals for the Black Cats. The 18-year-old has played up front for Sunderland occasionally this season, so it will not be a new role to him by any means.