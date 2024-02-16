Highlights Beale should retain faith in goalkeeper Anthony Patterson despite his mistake in the midweek defeat.

Sunderland will be looking to get over their midweek defeat against Huddersfield Town quickly by securing a win against Birmingham City tomorrow afternoon.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, they don't have the home advantage in this clash and look set to face a completely different Birmingham side to the one they played back in November.

Wayne Rooney was Blues' manager at the time - and the Midlands outfit failed to produce under the former England international.

His successor is Tony Mowbray, who took charge of the Black Cats earlier this season before being replaced with Michael Beale, a decision that wasn't too popular among supporters of the Wearside club.

This is a difficult game to call, but with Beale's side in a superior league position, they should be looking to take all three points back up north.

Ahead of the game, we take a look at the lineup Beale could put out at St Andrew's.

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson will be disappointed not to have palmed the ball elsewhere for Huddersfield's goal in midweek, but Beale should be looking to retain faith in the talented stopper.

LB: Leo Hjelde

Beale will be glad that he has a natural left-sided option, with Hjelde likely to be a valuable asset.

Niall Huggins is out for the remainder of the season and Dennis Cirkin has struggled with injuries, so keeping Hjelde fit could be crucial.

CB: Dan Ballard

It will probably take a lot for the Ballard/O'Nien partnership to be broken up, so the duo will probably start again.

Ballard will be keen to show why he attracted Premier League interest in the past.

CB: Luke O'Nien

O'Nien was probably one of the Black Cats' better players at the John Smith's Stadium.

Taking to the centre-back role well in recent years, he looks to be another guaranteed starter in central defence.

RB: Trai Hume

Hume is another player who can be proud of how he has performed in recent years.

Hjelde's presence allows Hume to play on the right-hand side, which can only be a good thing for the latter.

CDM: Dan Neil

Neil has been a regular starter alongside Ekwah and it would be a surprise if he doesn't start again tomorrow afternoon.

The pair have proved to be a good combo - and they will only get better as a partnership considering both players are still young.

CM: Pierre Ekwah

Ekwah, along with Ballard, has attracted top-flight interest in the past and despite not proving his worth in midweek, the Frenchman has the opportunity to make amends this weekend.

He owes a lot to opposition manager Mowbray, but he needs to forget about that for 90 minutes.

CM: Chris Rigg

It may benefit Jobe Bellingham to be rotated in and out of the starting lineup to reduce the pressure on him.

Abdoullah Ba could be a decent alternative - but he may be better on the wing. With this in mind, Rigg could be a better alternative to Bellingham.

LW: Jack Clarke

Clarke will be upset that he was unable to make a difference at the John Smith's Stadium, but he's a player the Black Cats must start regularly to give themselves the best chance of being successful at the end of the season.

Able to be a real game-changer on the left-hand side, he needs to be given another opportunity to shine.

RW: Romaine Mundle

With Patrick Roberts likely to be out, Ba and Mundle could potentially compete for a starting spot.

And it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mundle get the nod after making a couple of substitute appearances in recent games.

ST: Nazariy Rusyn

Rusyn is starting to adapt to English football and could be a real goalscoring threat at the weekend.

He needs to take confidence from some of his recent performances and make an impact tomorrow.