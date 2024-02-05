Highlights Southampton's unbeaten form in the Championship continues, positioning them in second place ahead of Ipswich Town.

Southampton welcome Watford to St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday night for the FA Cup fourth-round replay.

The pair played out a 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road at the end of January, resulting in their being a replay this week.

The Saints come into this game in excellent form, as their unbeaten run in the Championship continues after another victory over the weekend.

Russell Martin’s men claimed a 2-0 win away at Rotherham United on Saturday, a win that saw them limb into second place ahead of Ipswich Town after their defeat at Preston.

Watford were also on a decent unbeaten run, but that came to an end over the weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City.

Both clubs will be looking to make it into the next round of the cup and set up an exciting tie against Liverpool.

So, with that said, here we have looked at the predicted XI for Southampton for this game against Watford…

GK: Joe Lumley

Southampton brought Lumley into the club during the summer transfer window, but the goalkeeper has been restricted to cup appearances.

The 28-year-old has played just twice this season, and both came in the FA Cup, so it is likely he will start this contest, as he did in the previous game.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

It was Mason Holgate who started at right back in the previous clash, but he has now left the club, which means it could be Walker-Peters who continues at right back.

The 26-year-old has been a regular all season, and Martin may look to keep his trusted defender in the side for this cup game.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Just like Walker-Peters, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also another defender who has featured in a lot of games in this campaign.

The centre-back has played in the previous two FA Cup games, and he could start on Tuesday once again.

CB: Jack Stephens

Stephens has been very much in and out of the Saints side this season, but again, he is a player who has played in the previous rounds of this competition.

It is likely he will be given a chance once again from the start, as Martin decides to rest Jan Bednarek.

LB: Jayden Meghoma

Meghoma has found himself in the picture for the first team this season; the young defender hasn’t featured in the league but has in the cup competitions.

The 17-year-old has started in both FA Cup games and in the EFL Cup, so another start for Meghoma could be here on Tuesday.

CM: Joe Rothwell

Rothwell joined Southampton during the January transfer window, and while the midfielder has yet to start in the Championship, he has in the FA Cup.

The midfielder started the previous game, and Martin could see this replay as a chance for the Bournemouth man to get more minutes into his legs.

CM: Shea Charles

Charles started the campaign as one of Southampton’s main midfielders, but with other players joining the team, he has seen his place in the starting XI disappear.

The young midfielder has still featured heavily for the Saints but has been limited to small cameos in recent league games, so he could be handed a start on Tuesday against the Hornets.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone has been so vital and excellent for Southampton this season, and with his importance growing, he could retain his place for this clash.

The Saints will want to progress into the next round, and therefore, Martin may look to keep one of his trusted midfielders in the starting lineup.

RW: Samuel Amo-Ameyaw

Amo-Ameyaw broke through into the first team at Southampton this season, but the winger hasn’t featured in the league since the game against QPR at the beginning of the campaign.

However, the 17-year-old has featured in recent FA Cup games, and he could do so once again, as Martin may hand the attacker a rare start.

ST: Che Adams

Adams has had a very up-and-down campaign, as he went from a regular starter to an impact player and is now back starting once again.

The forward started the first game against Watford, and he could be handed another start on Tuesday as the Southampton manager looks to rest Adam Armstrong.

LW: Sekou Mara

Mara is a player who has had to be very patient this season, as he’s only started once in the Championship in 17 appearances.

The attacker has had more success in the FA Cup, starting both previous games, and he could be handed another start here as Martin rotates the pack.