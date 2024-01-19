Plymouth Argyle are going through a lot of change currently with key players departing and new faces filling the spaces.

Ian Foster drew away at Huddersfield Town in his first league game in charge of the club, and next he will welcome Cardiff City to Home Park.

Here is Football League World’s predicted Argyle XI for this important bottom-half clash.

GK: Conor Hazard

Alongside a certain attacker, Conor Hazard is probably in the most secure position to start with Michael Cooper sidelined through injury.

The Northern Irishman made three saves at the John Smith’s Stadium and he will be expected to come to the fore against the Bluebirds as well.

CB: Brendan Galloway

Everyone is delighted to see Brendan Galloway getting an extended run in the team with his injury issues being well-documented.

Zimbabwe’s ban from international football is something of a blessing in disguise for Argyle as Galloway’s nation weren’t permitted to play at the currently ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

CB: Dan Scarr

Dan Scarr hasn’t had the best of seasons to date but he is at his best in a back-three, so this system suits him well.

CB: Ashley Phillips

Lewis Gibson is the star centre-back at Argyle but with Foster labelling him as “50-50” to play against Cardiff, it seems unlikely that he will be risked.

The former Everton man is being allowed a slow and steady return due to the loan arrival of teenager Ashley Phillips from Tottenham Hotspur, who performed well on debut.

LWB: Bali Mumba

Bali Mumba is another who may not have lived up to expectations in the Championship but the wingback role is one that is suited to him.

As a fullback, he is required to defend too much, and on the wing, he is yet to take off, but when playing somewhere in between, we see mazy runs a plenty from the former Norwich City man.

CM: Adam Randell

The first of two predicted changes sees academy graduate Adam Randell replace Leeds United loanee Darko Gyabi.

Gyabi arrived this month and went straight into the team against Huddersfield, but Randell is still deserving of a starting spot.

CM: Jordan Houghton

Randell’s return would see the continuation of a solid midfield duo from last season’s title win.

Jordan Houghton is the other half and he has garnered a lot of praise from the Green Army for his performances in the Championship.

RWB: Joe Edwards

Whilst Gyabi would drop down to the bench, the other change will see Kaine Kesler-Hayden make way entirely given that he has since been recalled by Aston Villa.

This is a big blow for Argyle but to have their talismanic captain Joe Edwards as the man to step up to the plate is an ideal scenario.

AM: Callum Wright

Callum Wright has been the benefactor of the departures of Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle.

Wright is yet to seize the opportunity by the scruff of the neck and so this could be a big game for him against Cardiff, with the transfer window still firmly open.

AM: Morgan Whittaker

The first name on the current Plymouth Argyle team sheet has to be Morgan Whittaker and everyone associated with the club will be hoping that the former Swansea City man will still be in Devon come the 1st of February.

Whittaker has scored 14 goals and contributed five assists from 27 outings with the latest of these moments of magic coming in the Huddersfield draw last weekend.

Championship top scorers, as per The BBC Player Team Goals Assists Appearances Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 16 3 25 Adam Armstrong Southampton 14 11 27 Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle 14 5 27 Jack Clarke Sunderland 13 2 27 Crysencio Summerville Leeds United 12 7 24

ST: Ryan Hardie

Scottish striker Ryan Hardie has seen a number of teammates and friends depart from around him, but there hasn’t been much, if any, transfer talk around him this January.

He has contributed to 11 goals in 1,381 league minutes and is proving to be a fine partner for Whittaker as they look to spearhead the Pilgrims’ attack.