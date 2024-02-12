Highlights Norwich City and Watford are currently aiming for a play-off spot in the Championship.

The Championship throws up an interesting tie on Tuesday night, with Norwich City set to host Watford at Carrow Road.

Both of these clubs have endured similar fates over the last decade, experiencing multiple automatic promotions as well as relegations, but this season, the best either can aim for is a play-off spot.

At present, Norwich City sit ninth in the division, just two points behind Coventry City in sixth, whilst Watford sit 11th, six points adrift of the top six spots.

Given the proximity of the two clubs, this should be an exciting game to watch.

Norwich City predicted XI to face Watford

With that said, though, both bosses in David Wagner and Valerien Ismael must get their team selection spot in if their respective sides are going to have any chance of three points.

With that in mind, we thought we'd try and predict the Norwich City XI that Wagner could select to go up against the Hornets on Tuesday evening.

Here is what we came up with.

GK: Angus Gunn

There seems no need for a chance in between the sticks, therefore 28-year-old shot-stopper Angus Gunn gets our pick in this position.

The Scottish international has seven clean sheets in the Championship so far this season.

RB: Jack Stacey

With 31 league appearances under his belt so far this season, Jack Stacey looks set for his 32nd on Tuesday night.

He did leave the pitch early at the weekend but Wagner has confirmed his availability for this one.

CB: Grant Hanley

Alongside Jack Stacey, we've selected captain Grant Hanley because of the importance of the match.

However, having only returned to the side once again on Saturday, it could be that David Wagner feels it's too much too soon for the experienced defender.

CB: Ben Gibson

31-year-old Ben Gibson continues his run of recent starts at centre-half in this predicted line up.

Gibson missed the club's 3-2 defeat to the Hornets in December through injury so will be keen to be involved here.

LB: Dimitrios Giannoulis

At left-back, we think that David Wagner will once again opt for Dimitrios Giannoulis.

The Greek defender has four Championship assists to his name so far this season.

CM: Kenny McLean

Having started every Championship game so far this season, Kenny McLean feels a safe prediction to feature in the Norwich City midfield on Tuesday night.

CM: Marcelino Nunez.

Alongside McLean, we think Wagner will go for Marcelino Nunez on this occasion.

The 23-year-old has started more games than he has not of late, and we think he may get the nod for this one.

AM: Gabriel Sara

Playing centrally in behind the striker, we've gone for Gabriel Sara.

The Brazilian is another to start every game this season in the league and his 14 direct goal contributions have repaid the faith in him.

Two games in three days may be too much for Ashley Barnes.

RW: Christian Fassnacht

On the right wing, Christian Fassnacht looks like keeping his place in the Canaries XI from the weekend.

If selected, it would be Fassnacht's third consecutive start for the club.

LW: Borja Sainz

On the left, we've gone for Spaniard Borja Sainz, another who has had a run of games recently.

That run looks set to continue on Tuesday night, particularly with Jon Rowe's injury.

ST: Josh Sargent

Last but not least, through the middle in the attack, we think Wagner will select USMNT forward Josh Sargent.

The 23-year-old will be looking to add to his seven-goal tally in the Championship so far this season.