Leeds United travel to London this weekend, with Daniel Farke's side facing Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

The Whites entered this season among the favourites for promotion alongside their opposition, who they were neck-and-neck with for much of the season, during a four-way race for the top two alongside Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

After overcoming Norwich City 4-0 on aggregate thanks to a stunning win at Elland Road, the third and fourth placed teams will now get the chance to make an immediate return to the top-flight by winning the so-called ‘richest game in football’ at Wembley, with millions expected to tune in for the EFL's biggest showpiece event of the year.

Championship final standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Pascal Struijk and Patrick Bamford will be absent for the clash of the titans at Wembley, whilst Sam Byram faces a late fitness test for what will be an extremely difficult game against Russell Martin's side.

Changes may be in the offing to counter his tactical game plan, especially as Martin has beaten Leeds both times during the regular league season; but two clean sheets and four goals with largely the same team, may well see the same lineup take to the field as they did in the previous game in West Yorkshire.

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in his most critical game in charge of the club. What changes might he make from last time out?

GK: Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in almost every Championship fixture so far, and should continue to do so for the final, especially after the save from Josh Sargent in the semi-final second-leg.

It was a timely confidence booster for the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets in the division.

He's bound to be tested by Adam Armstrong and the like, but defensive solidity has been a feature of Farke's team for much of this season, and they only need one more game of that to find their place in the Premier League.

RB: Archie Gray

Leeds may have been hoping for Djed Spence or Connor Roberts to nail down the starting right-back role, but Archie Gray has largely performed admirably when called upon to be deployed as a full-back.

However, Roberts and Byram's recent injury issues have given Farke little option but to stick with Gray.

Farke moved Gray out of his right-back berth at times during the run-in, but he was back to his best against Norwich when moved from central-midfield back into his most regular role this season.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been outstanding for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start on the right-side at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

His partner has chopped and changed, but he remains as consistent as ever, in spite of recent dropped points at the back end of the campaign.

Struijk was initially the best pairing alongside the Welshman, but his Welsh counterpart, Ethan Ampadu, has been forced to play alongside him from around the turn of the year.

He may be kept busy on Sunday but is certain to be crucial against a strong Saints side.

CB: Ethan Ampadu

With Struijk out for the season with surgery needed on his adductor issue, Farke has been reluctant to select either Liam Cooper or Charlie Cresswell and has instead opted for Ampadu to be deployed alongside Rodon at the heart of his defence, and as captain no less.

Ampadu has featured impressively this season, and was rewarded with the club's Player of the Year award for his sheer consistency and reliability, irrespective of where he is asked to start.

The 23-year-old is the most natural alternative in Struijk's absence despite playing the majority of his minutes in midfield, and an incredible number of minutes for both club and country this season, where he has been virtually ever-present.

The final will be his 54th game for Leeds from 55 available matches.

LB: Junior Firpo

The shortage of options on the left-hand side for Leeds is certain to see Firpo maintain his place in the starting lineup, having been one of few who continually impressed during a tricky ending to the league season, where he has been among Leeds' best players and racked up the assists from left-back in 2024.

Firpo's 2024 form has seen him accrue eight assists, and it makes him a crucial player for the final, especially as a natural left-footer down Leeds' left-hand side.

The Spaniard is essential for build up and interplay down the left as a width holding full-back, providing Farke's side with a better dynamic than Byram and combining well with the left-sided midfielder and left-winger.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara is a player who has been utilised plenty this season, with Gray filling in at right-back, and Ampadu also in the defence, making him an automatic pick in the double-pivot.

However, he was dropped during the run-in briefly, but has been outstanding in both semi-final fixtures following his recall.

He is a player who has grown into his role and is one of the most senior figures in the starting line-up week-to-week, with experience likely to be crucial during the final as well, where Kamara has played in plenty for Rangers - it highlights his importance - Kamara has more minutes in midfield than any other member of the squad this season, too.

Related Smallbone starts: The predicted Southampton XI to face Leeds in the Championship play-off final Russell Martin could go with an unchanged lineup on Sunday, even with Che Adams and Ross Stewart both able to play.

CM: Ilia Gruev

Ampadu’s minutes have not been managed particularly well, but Leeds sorely missed a player of his profile in midfield recently, but Gruev should continue now after his first goal for the club set the tone against Norwich.

Alongside Kamara, they dominated both in and out of possession in the second-leg.

Gruev's retention as the anchoring midfielder is also crucial, with his metronomic passing keeping Leeds ticking over, and he has been one of Leeds' best performers since coming into the side.

The Whites rely on a player of his type to keep the ball in the opposition half as often as possible, although he may have to do more defensive work against Southampton on Sunday.

RW: Willy Gnonto

Outside of Firpo, it's hard to look further than Gnonto as the most impressive and consistent player in recent months, and the Italian was particularly bright down the right against the Canaries.

Leeds looked ponderous around the opposition box at the back end of the season, but Gnonto is a player who can come up with the answer in any moment, and deserves to maintain his place for the final despite Dan James' return to fitness.

James has contributed well this season and gives Leeds a strong option off the bench, particularly when Leeds have chances to counter, but the 20-year-old ItLalian's ability one-vs-one, flair, and dynamic with other forwards could be crucial in a final when one moment of inspiration can be enough to win a game in a knockout competition.

CAM: Georginio Rutter

Rutter has been superb in attack for Farke, linking with James, Gnonto, Joel Piroe, and Crysencio Summerville expertly with his range of passing, immense vision, and wonderful tight control.

He is another key player and has contributed regularly, particularly in terms of chances created and assists, but a goal against Norwich will have done his confidence the world of good.

Roles are more important than positions, but his best performances this season have come in the line of three behind the striker, and not as the primary centre-forward, with his interplay with Summerville particularly vital, whilst also having more freedom to pull defenders around wherever he pleases.

The Frenchman carries so much threat for Leeds and is likely to be decisive in a game of this magnitude.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Another potential match-winner in front of 90,000 fans, who has performed superbly in big moments all season, Summerville is arguably Leeds' best player and key attacker.

He's scored 21 goals and created a further 10 assists this season from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's go-to winger out of the four options available.

Summerville can do little wrong and may well be the best player on the pitch this weekend. He is one of the most feared wingers in the league currently and won the Championship Player of the Year award, which cements that.

Few players in the squad look as electric as he does on the ball, and as potentially pivotal in a singular moment on the counter. He has a huge part to play in the final game of the season and the biggest game of his life so far.

CF: Joel Piroe

Bamford's line-leading qualities offer something different to Joel Piroe, who has mostly had to settle for a place on the bench in the second half of the season.

However, the Dutchman arguably put in his best performance for Leeds against Norwich, and proved earlier in the campaign that he and Rutter are a fruitful pairing as well, including during one of his sides's most impressive victories of the year at the King Power against Leicester City.

The 24-year-old provides goals no matter how well he fits into the system, be that as the lone striker or behind a centre-forward to make runs into the box from deep.

Despite the goals, he has not always been afforded space to play and attack the box in games so far and can be a fairly anonymous figure in Leeds' press, but the Norwich game saw a clear improvement in his intensity.

If only one chance comes their way in this game, then they'd want Piroe on the end of it over anyone else in the biggest moment with millions watching on.