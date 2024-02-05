Highlights Leeds United are focused on promotion to the Premier League, not cup competitions.

The FA Cup fourth round replay against Plymouth Argyle is scheduled for Tuesday night.

Leeds have a strong lineup for the game, with some key players returning from injury and no new injury worries.

Leeds United are heading for an FA Cup fourth round replay against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night following a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke's side's main focus right now is not progress in the cup competitions, but promotion to the Premier League automatically, with Farke's side currently sat third in the Championship table.

After a narrow win on Friday against Bristol City in the Championship, Leeds’ attention this midweek turns to the FA Cup replay after progressing through the third round earlier in January when beating Peterborough United 3-0.

Leeds have an almost flawless record in 2024 so far, having won six games in all competitions so far, including five league games during that period. However, when the sides met recently, Plymouth found an equaliser late on through Adam Randell.

The Whites head south on a long trip from West Yorkshire, and the game is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday 6th February, and has also been selected as part BBC's coverage of the fourth round.

Their first clash brought a series of changes from the previous league win, so could have more of the same, despite it being against Championship opposition. Dan James and Jamie Shackleton have been ruled out, whilst Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas are longer-term absentees.

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of a place in the fifth round, with the German almost certain to make some changes after the win over the Robins on Friday.

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in almost every Championship fixture so far, and should continue to do so all season in any competition if he remains fit.

He picked up a suspension over the festive period but has been back between the sticks ever since, as he was against Plymouth last time out.

RB: Archie Gray

Djed Spence's return to Spurs and Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesbrough, alongside Sam Byram's recent injury, left Farke short of options at right-back before Connor Roberts sealing a deadline day switch.

However, he is unable to play as he is cup-tied, and Shackleton's absence should mean Gray retains his place in the right-back berth.

CB: Ethan Ampadu

With Struijk out with an adductor issue, and Farke reluctant to select Charlie Cresswell recently, Ethan Ampadu has had to be deployed alongside Joe Rodon.

Ampadu has featured impressively in midfield this season, but he is capable of playing at centre-half and has been as consistent there in recent outings, whilst also wearing the armband as well.

CB: Liam Cooper

Cooper has not been a frequent fixture in Leeds' lineup, despite being captain of the club, but should be given a game in the heart of Leeds' defence here, with the experienced defender back to full fitness.

Rodon could be his partner, but expect the veteran to be involved in the absence of Struijk. His leadership could be key in the dressing room and on the field for the remainder of the season.

LB: Sam Byram

The shortage of options on the left-hand side for Leeds recently has meant Junior Firpo has been deployed at left-back but Byram has returned to action recently, and Farke will know he has to manage the fitness of both players.

Byram could be in line for a full return to league action soon but the Spaniard has been in good form down Leeds' left-hand side in recent weeks, meaning he may be rested ahead of the the league game against Rotherham United this weekend.

CM: Glen Kamara

After a slow start to his Leeds career, Kamara has made the second central-midfield spot his own. Ampadu has started every game in all competitions so far, but Farke had had to play all four of his first-team midfield options recently.

With Ampadu starting in central defence, and Gray at right-back, Kamara has had an extended run in the side and should continue against the Pilgrims.

CM: Ilia Gruev

Ampadu’s minutes have not been managed particularly well, but recent absentees at centre-back have given Farke the chance to assess one of his other new midfield signings this summer.

Gruev has started infrequently so far, but has been among the better performers in his most recent starts, bossing things in midfield, and highlighting Farke's strongest pool of options is in central-midfield.

RW: Willy Gnonto

Despite Willy Gnonto performing well in cameos recently, and the presence of Jaidon Anthony in the squad, it's James who has nailed down the right-wing berth.

He has contributed to goals frequently this season, but his recent injury sees him out of action for at least a few games, and hands Gnonto the chance to build on a vital goal against Bristol City, and continue whilst his confidence is high.

CAM: Joel Piroe

The Dutchman has been on the bench for Leeds in league games lately, but returned during the previous clash with Plymouth, meaning he will likely be given another start here.

Georginio Rutter is perhaps another player in need of a rest and Piroe has done well in front of goal when given opportunites, and will hope that he has more space and freedom around the box than he had in the first tie.

LW: Jaidon Anthony

Another player who will hope to catch Farke’s eye and impress with a start is Anthony, with Crysencio Summerville making the left-wing position his own this term. The AFC Bournemouth loanee has not started often due to the blistering form of his teammate, but should get his chance again.

He scored an emotional goal in spectacular fashion in the first game, and will be hoping to emulate that as well as to catch Farke's eye.

CF: Mateo Joseph

Joseph has not started a single game this season and will be pushing for a place in the Leeds team due to Patrick Bamford's recent displays, and also off the back of signing a new deal lately until 2028.

Given how crucial the experienced striker has become, it is unlikely he will be risked from the start in this game, handing Joseph the chance to impress as Leeds' focal point. The young forward is probably the player most similar to Bamford in profile terms as a line-leading number-nine.