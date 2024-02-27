Leeds United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night and will be looking to cause an upset against their bitter rivals.

The Whites have the opportunity to pile the misery on their hosts by progressing through to the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup after Chelsea lost the League Cup final 1-0 in extra-time to Liverpool, and know that qualification for European football may now rest upon their FA Cup hopes.

In their way is a Leeds side in fantastic form and full of confidence, having won arguably their biggest game of the season so far with victory over table-toppers Leicester City at Elland Road on Friday.

There are plenty of injury issues currently hampering Daniel Farke's side, but his and Leeds' main focus right now is not progress in the cup competitions, but promotion to the Premier League automatically, with Farke's side currently sat second in the Championship table.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands - February 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 23 67

They have also won nine consecutive league games, and have tasted victory in 11 of their 12 games in all competitions in 2024, with just a solitary draw against Plymouth in the FA Cup as a blemish on their record.

It is fairly unlikely that he will risk too many of his key first-team players, most fans would imagine. The likes of key forwards Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, and Crysencio Summerville are all major doubts for the game, which will no doubt force Farke's hand into some changes.

Here, we take a look at the possible lineup that Farke will put out for Leeds on Wednesday at 19.30.

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in almost every Championship fixture so far, and should continue to do so all season in any competition if he remains fit.

He was excellent against Leicester City last time out and also featured against Plymouth in both of the previous games in the FA Cup as well.

RB: Connor Roberts

Djed Spence's return to Spurs and Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesbrough, alongside Sam Byram's recent injury, left Farke short of options at right-back before Connor Roberts sealing a deadline day switch.

However, he was unable to feature against Plymouth Argyle in the last tie as he was not registered in time, but is not cup-tied as he did not feature for Burnley earlier in the campaign. Archie Gray may be deployed at right-back again but it wouldn't be a surprise if Farke rested him.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been imperious for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start on the right-side at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

Rodon's partner has chopped and changed a fair amount lately, but Pascal Struijk has been the best pairing alongside the Welshman, despite recent clean sheets and a long unbeaten streak next to other options, but Wednesday's test will be their sternest yet.

CB: Ethan Ampadu

With Struijk still out with an adductor issue, and Farke reluctant to select Charlie Cresswell recently, the summer signing from Chelsea has had to be deployed alongside Joe Rodon.

Ampadu has featured impressively in midfield this season, but he is capable of playing at centre-half and has been as consistent there in recent outings, whilst also wearing the armband as well. There is a good chance he continues at the heart of Leeds' defence as captain against his former side.

LB: Junior Firpo

The shortage of options on the left-hand side for Leeds will likely see Firpo remain in the starting line-up, having impressed in an attacking sense well so far, but it is likely to be more difficult for the left-back than previous outings.

He has contributed heavily to Leeds' good run of form and has looked like a very useful player in the build up in Byram's absence. The Spaniard has made the position his own recently but the likes of Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer will certainly keep him busy, should he start.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara has made the box-to-box midfield spot his own. Ampadu has started every game in all competitions so far, but Farke had had to play all four of his first-team midfield options recently in a variety of roles.

With Ampadu starting in central defence, and Gray at right-back, Kamara has had an extended run in the side and should continue against Chelsea after a fantastic display against the Foxes.

Related Chelsea v Leeds United: Latest team news, TV/Live stream, FA Cup tickets, kick-off time All the latest team news and information regarding Leeds United's trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

CM: Ilia Gruev

Ampadu’s minutes have not been managed particularly well, but recent absentees at centre-back have given Farke the chance to assess one of his other new midfield signings this summer over the last few months.

Gruev's retention is also crucial, with his metronomic passing keeping Leeds ticking over, and he has been one of Leeds' best performers over the last month during recent starts, bossing things in midfield. The battle in the centre of the park could be where the game is won or lost on Wednesday night.

RW: Willy Gnonto

Despite Gnonto performing well in cameos recently, and the presence of Jaidon Anthony in the squad, it's Dan James who has nailed down the right-wing berth.

However, James has a bruised foot and may start from the bench or miss out completely, allowing Gnonto to continue. He has arguably been the team's most in-form player of late and has scored or assisted six times in the last six games and should continue to keep James out of the team for now.

CAM: Joel Piroe

The Dutchman has been on the bench for Leeds in league games lately, but returned during Bamford's absence, but with his striking partner potentially injured, as well as Rutter, he will likely be given another start here.

Rutter is perhaps another player in need of a rest for the important league game against Huddersfield Town and Piroe has done well in front of goal when given opportunities, and will hope that he has more space and freedom around the box in transition than he has had in recent games.

LW: Jaidon Anthony

Another player who will hope to catch Farke’s eye and impress with a start is Anthony, with Summerville making the left-wing position his own this term. The AFC Bournemouth loanee has not started often due to the blistering form of his teammate, but should get his chance again.

He scored an emotional goal in spectacular fashion in the game against Plymouth and has been a regular starter in cup competitions this term, and will be hoping to emulate that as well as to catch Farke's eye with Summerville unlikely to be risked from the start.

CF: Mateo Joseph

Joseph has not started a single game this season and will be pushing for a place in the Leeds team off the back of signing a new deal lately until 2028, whilst also impressing during his other start this season in this competition.

Given how crucial Bamford has become, it is unlikely he will be risked from the start in this game, handing Joseph the chance to impress as Leeds' focal point in a huge game against Chelsea. The young forward is probably the player in the squad most similar to Bamford in profile terms as a line-leading number-nine as well.