Leeds United travel to Bristol City on Friday evening, looking to maintain their unbeaten start to 2024, after a tough end to last year.

Leeds' main focus this season is promotion to the Premier League automatically, with Daniel Farke's side currently sat fourth in the Championship table, having seen an uptick in form since the consecutive defeats to Preston and West Brom.

They have won all of their league games and one FA Cup game, but were held to a draw by Plymouth Argyle in their latest game, ending their winning streak so far this year.

The clash with Bristol City sees Leeds face a side they beat earlier in the season with a 2-1 win at Elland Road, where they have been unbeaten all season, but on their travels their fortunes have not been quite as successful.

However, a win against Liam Manning's side will see the Whites go into the automatic promotion places for the first time this season, even if it may be just temporarily before the likes of Ipswich and Southampton kick off on Saturday.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands February 2nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 29 36 69 2 Ipswich Town 28 16 59 3 Southampton 28 21 58 4 Leeds United 29 25 57

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of another crucial win, with the German almost certain to make some changes after the FA Cup draw to Plymouth last weekend.

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in almost every Championship fixture so far, and should continue to do so all season if he remains fit.

He picked up a suspension over the festive period but has been back between the sticks ever since, as he was against Plymouth.

RB: Archie Gray

Djed Spence's return to Spurs and Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesbrough, alongside Sam Byram's recent injury, left Farke short of options at right-back before Connor Roberts sealing a deadline day switch.

However, he is unable to play this evening, meaning Gray should retain the right-back berth, as he has come through training this week. A midfielder by trade, he has performed admirably there in the absence of many of Leeds' other full-back options.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been imperious for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start on the right-side at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

His partner has chopped and changed a fair amount lately, but Pascal Struijk has been the best pairing alongside the Welshman.

CB: Ethan Ampadu

With Struijk out with an adductor issue, Liam Cooper's fitness building, and Farke reluctant to select Charlie Cresswell recently, Ethan Ampadu has had to be deployed alongside Rodon.

Ampadu has featured impressively in midfield this season, but he is capable of playing at centre-half and has been as consistent there in recent outings, and should form an all-Welsh pairing alongside Rodon on Friday once more.

LB: Junior Firpo

The shortage of options on the left-hand side for Leeds will likely see Firpo return to the starting lineup, having impressed from the bench against Birmingham with two assists and from the start against Cardiff with an assist.

Byram could be in line for a full return to league action soon but the Spaniard has been in good form down Leeds' left-hand side in recent weeks.

CM: Glen Kamara

After a slow start at Leeds, Kamara has made the second central-midfield position his own. With Gray filling in at right-back, he's another automatic pick in the double-pivot.

Although it is unlikely that he will feature alongside Ampadu, he has grown into his role and is one of the most senior players in the starting line-up week-to-week, with experience likely to be crucial during the run-in through the second half of the campaign.

CM: Ilia Gruev

Ampadu’s minutes have not been managed particularly well, but recent absentees at centre-back have given Farke the chance to assess one of his other new midfield signings this summer.

Gruev has started infrequently so far, but has been among the better performers in his most recent starts, bossing things in midfield, and highlighting Farke's strongest pool of options is in central-midfield.

RW: Dan James

Despite Willy Gnonto performing well in cameos recently, and the presence of Jaidon Anthony in the squad, it's James who has nailed down the right-wing berth.

He has contributed to goals frequently this season, even if he doesn't get fans off their seats with as many moments of individual brilliance as some of Leeds' other attackers, James' contribution has been magnificent.

CAM: Georginio Rutter

Rutter has been superb leading the line for Farke, linking with James, Joel Piroe, and Crysencio Summerville expertly with his range of passing, immense vision, and wonderful tight control. He is another key player and has contributed regularly, with nine assists and five goals already.

Roles are more important than positions, but his best performances lately have come in the line of three behind the striker, and not as the primary centre-forward, with his interplay and combinations with Summerville particularly fruitful for the Whites.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville is arguably Leeds' best player and key attacker. He's scored 12 goals and created a further seven this season from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's go-to winger out of the four options available.

Despite not featuring against Plymouth, with Anthony scoring in his place, there is no chance Farke doesn't opt to play Summerville, as he can do little wrong at the moment.

CF: Patrick Bamford

Bamford has rarely been seen from the start this season, starting just four times in total, but is a streaky player who needs to maintain his place when hot in front of goal.

His confidence is up in the middle of a current purple patch, having contributed to five goals in six games since the turn of the year, so is likely to continue as Farke’s focal point up front. His line-leading qualities offer something different to Piroe, who currently has to settle for a place on the bench.