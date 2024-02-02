Highlights Ipswich Town suffered a surprising FA Cup exit at the hands of non-league Maidstone, shifting their focus to the rest of the Championship campaign.

Ipswich Town return to Championship action this Saturday as they travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

The Tractor Boys will be keen to put last weekend’s cup shock behind them, as they suffered a surprising FA Cup fourth-round exit at the hands of non-league Maidstone.

Kieran McKenna will have expected and would have been keen for his side to go into the next round, but that hasn’t happened, and it will mean their full focus is on the rest of the Championship campaign.

Ipswich head into this game sitting in second place on 59 points, ten behind leaders Leicester City, but a point clear of Southampton and two clear of Leeds United in fourth.

So, pressure is on Ipswich, and they could go into this game on Saturday in third place, as Leeds play before anyone else in the Friday night game.

The Tractor Boys won’t have it easy, as they face a Preston side that will still have aspirations to get back into the play-off mix after a poor run of form.

As the game gets ever closer, here at Football League World, we have looked at the predicted XI for Ipswich for this game…

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Hladky has played every single minute for Ipswich in the Championship this season, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to change this weekend.

Therefore, the 33-year-old will regain the goalkeeping spot after Christian Walton played in the FA Cup game against Maidstone.

RB: Harry Clarke

In most cases, when Harry Clarke has been fit and available, he has played for the Tractor Boys.

That has been the case in recent games, as the 22-year-old has started eight of the club’s last nine league games, with the exception being against QPR.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

Woolfenden has become a regular starter under McKenna this season, with him starting 24 of the club’s 28 league games.

The defender was on the bench for the game against Maidstone, but it will be expected that he will be restored to the starting XI on Saturday.

CB: George Edmundson

It has been a frustrating campaign for George Edmundson, as he missed a lot of the early part of the season through injury.

He has worked his way back into the picture and has started the last three league games. That run could continue on Saturday as Ipswich look to get back to winning ways.

LB: Leif Davis

The Tractor Boys didn’t bring in a left-back during the January transfer window, meaning it is likely that Leif Davis will continue in that role.

Davis has been a standout performer for the club and an important player for McKenna, so he will be looking to add to his 12 assists in the Championship.

CM: Lewis Travis

Travis joined Ipswich at the beginning of the January transfer window, and since arriving, he has started both league games he’s been available for.

McKenna obviously wants to have Travis in his midfield going forward, and the new signing will likely continue in a midfield two against Preston.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Massimo Luongo has probably surprised many Ipswich fans with how good and important he has been for the club this season.

The 31-year-old has started 22 of the 26 league games he’s been available for, and he will likely make that 23 as he partners Travis in midfield.

RW: Wes Burns

Burns is another player who may have gone under the radar this season but has been vital to what the club is achieving.

The winger has been a regular this season, and with him starting most of the games he is available for, McKenna will likely rely on him again against the Lilywhites.

CAM: Conor Chaplin

Chaplin is arguably the first name on the teamsheet for Ipswich, and it will be a big surprise if the attacker isn’t starting on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has nine goals and seven assists to his name in 28 league appearances so far, and he will be keen to add to that tally against the Lilywhites.

LW: Marcus Harness

Harness has very much struggled to nail down a regular starting role in this Ipswich team this season, with him just having six starts under his belt in the Championship.

But the winger has continued to produce in front of goal and chipped in with assists, so with him starting against Leicester last time out, he could continue his role on the left-hand side of the attack.

ST: Nathan Broadhead

Despite the arrivals in attack, McKenna could keep the trusted striker in his side for the game against Preston.

Broadhead found himself on the bench for the game against Leicester a couple of weeks ago, but he could be restored to the starting XI as he looks to add to his eight goals this season.