Ipswich Town are preparing for a huge East Anglian Derby on Saturday as they welcome bitter rivals Norwich to Portman Road.

It's the first time the derby has been played since February 2019. On that occasion, eventual Championship winners Norwich beat Ipswich 3-0 at Carrow Road.

The Tractor Boys have had a woeful record in this fixture recently, failing to beat Norwich in their last 12 attempts. Their last win over the Canaries came in April 2009, where Ipswich triumphed 3-2 at Portman Road.

Result of the last five East Anglian Derbies Result Venue Competition Date Norwich 3-0 Ipswich Carrow Road, Norwich Championship 10/02/19 Ipswich 1-1 Norwich Portman Road, Ipswich Championship 02/09/18 Norwich 1-1 Ipswich Carrow Road, Norwich Championship 18/02/18 Ipswich 0-1 Norwich Portman Road, Ipswich Championship 22/10/17 Norwich 1-1 Ipswich Carrow Road, Norwich Championship 26/02/17

However, the tides have turned in East Anglia, and Ipswich won't have a better chance to end their winless run against their bitter rivals. The Tractor Boys are 2nd in the Championship table, having lost just twice all season. Meanwhile, Norwich are down in 11th.

With home advantage too, Ipswich will be licking their lips at the chance of getting one over the side 45 miles up the road.

Here's how Ipswich are predicted to line-up for Saturday's fixture...

Ipswich Town predicted XI

GK - Vaclav Hladky

Czech goalkeeper Hladky has played every league minute for Ipswich Town this season and is highly likely to be the man between the sticks on Saturday.

He's conceded 26 goals in his 21 league appearances this season, keeping seven clean sheets in total.

RB - Harry Clarke

Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams started Ipswich's most recent game against Watford, but Harry Clarke had been favoured by Kieran McKenna in the majority of games prior.

22-year-old Clarke has started 12 league games for the Tractor Boys this season. In a game where emotions will be riding high, Clarke may be a better option than Williams, who has a history with the Canaries.

CB - Cameron Burgess

Australian international Burgess has been a mainstay in McKenna's starting team in recent weeks and has been in impressive form.

He's made 19 league appearances this season, starting all 19.

CB - Luke Woolfenden

25-year-old Woolfenden was dropped for Axel Tuanzebe for the midweek clash with Watford but will surely come back into the fold for Saturday's game.

The Ipswich academy product will know how much this game means to the people involved at the club and would love nothing more than to help the team beat their bitter rivals.

LB - Leif Davis

Davis has missed just one game all season. An ankle problem ruled him out of the club's 1-0 win at Southampton.

For the 20 games he's been fit for, Davis has started all 20, playing nearly every minute. That'll likely continue this weekend.

CDM - Sam Morsy

Skipper Morsy has missed just one game all season, coming as a result of a yellow card suspension.

The game he was suspended for aside, Morsy has played every minute for the Tractor Boys this season.

CDM - Massimo Luongo

Luongo missed the recent win at Middlesbrough thanks to a yellow card, but came back into the fold for the club's win at Vicarage Road.

The Australian international has made 20 Championship apperances this season for Ipswich, with 17 of them being starts.

CAM - Conor Chaplin

Chaplin has started every single Championship game this season and has been in impressive form for the Tractor Boys.

His eight goals and six assists have played a huge role in Ipswich's great start to the season and he'll be looking to add to that on Saturday.

RW - Wes Burns

Burns featured from the bench in the club's win at Watford but has been a regular starter for the club, starting 15 of the 17 league games he's played this season.

The Welsh international has registered two goals and one assist so far this season.

LW - Nathan Broadhead

25-year-old Broadhead was dropped to the bench in favour of Marcus Harness in Ipswich's most recent game, but the Welshman has been a regular starter in McKenna's side so far this season.

In his 18 league appearances so far this season, Broadhead has recorded seven goals and two assists.

ST - George Hirst

Striker George Hirst has been in impressive form this season, scoring six goals and registering five assists, including a goal in the club's most recent game away at Watford.

He's started 19 games for the Tractor Boys this season and will look to add to his goalscoring tally on Saturday.