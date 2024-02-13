Highlights Ipswich Town's recent poor form puts their pursuit of automatic promotion in jeopardy.

The upcoming match against Millwall adds extra pressure, as a loss could widen the gap with the top teams.

The predicted starting XI includes key players who have the potential to make a difference and turn the team's fortunes around.

Ipswich Town need to regather momentum in the Championship's automatic promotion race rather quickly.

Once again, it was a frustrating affair for Kieran McKenna's men on Saturday afternoon, as they came from behind twice against fifth-place West Bromwich Albion to draw 2-2 at Portman Road.

Ipswich continue poor run of form

This stretched the Tractor Boys' recent poor run to just one win in their last ten second tier outings. Hardly the form required to sustain their charge on the top two, as they've now slipped further behind Southampton and Leeds United following their respective victories over Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Wednesday's upcoming fixture against Joe Edwards' Millwall side could bring added pressure, as by the start of play in South London, Town could find themselves seven points behind Russell Martin's side should they win at Bristol City the night before.

With that in mind, FLW predicts McKenna's starting XI for this crucial encounter.

Ipswich Town predicted XI vs Millwall

Hladky has been an ever-present in the league this season, but has only kept three clean sheets since the beginning of December, conceding an average of 1.3 goals per game, meaning he's conceded 1.98 goals more than his current projection rate.

Clarke looks set to continue his run in the side, which stretches back to the 2-0 defeat at West Brom on November 25th.

So far this season, the former Arsenal man has only been dribbled past 0.5 times per game, showcasing his nous in one-on-one situations.

The 25-year-old has been a regular this season, starting in all 26 of his Championship appearances.

However, in recent weeks, his partnership with George Edmundson has looked rather shaky, which means we could see a change in partnership.

That's down to the return of Australian centre-back Cameron Burgess, who has been away for the Asian Cup since the 0-0 draw with QPR on December 29th.

Burgess was an ever-present for Town until that point, and was part of the side which had recorded seven clean sheets until then, so it seems a sensible decision for McKenna to make.

Davis' form, like the overall side, has curtailed in recent weeks. But this doesn't take away the fact he's still one of the best full-backs in the division this season.

The former Leeds man has shown great athleticism in creating 11 assists - overperforming his xA by 4.32 - as well as recovering 5.8 balls per 90 against opposition wingers.

The club captain is next, and he's been instrumental in Town's overall success this season.

Morsy has shown multiple sides of his game when required, having scored three and assisted two, but he also leads the club's yellow card count with a tally of 11.

His presence will be felt in a grueling battle against a physical Millwall side.

The deep-lying midfielder will once again feature alongside Morsy.

Luongo netted one of his two goals so far this campaign against Millwall on November 29th in a 3-1 win at Portman Road, and is a key player when it comes to linking defence and attack, with a pass completion ratio of 85%.

Hutchinson's 16-minute cameo on Saturday proved that he earns himself a start over Wes Burns.

The Chelsea loanee was rewarded for his difference-making with a 93rd minute equaliser, which was one of two shots on target from his left foot.

Having also delivered two accurate crosses from three, the aerial presence of Kieffer Moore will be licking his lips at the prospect of more top-class deliveries against the likes of Jake Cooper.

Although he was substituted on 74 minutes against the Baggies, Chaplin remains a constant threat in attack for Ipswich.

He also netted against the Lions in November, and remains the club's most productive player at present with nine goals and six assists, finding the back of the net once every 273 minutes.

His last goal on the road came in the 2-0 win at Middlesbrough on December 9th.

Alongside Chaplin, Broadhead also has nine goals to his name so far this season, proving his key status in the side.

Due to the versatility of Jeremy Sarmiento, the Welshman was hooked with seven minutes to go on Saturday, but will be buoyed by his early second-half goal.

Rounding off this XI is fellow Wales international Kieffer Moore, who has already made an impact upon his return to Suffolk.

After scoring twice as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 defeat at Preston on February 3rd, he was rewarded with his first start on Saturday.

Although he failed to find the net, Moore was still looking to make things happen for his side, seeing two shots blocked.

He won four of his 12 aerial duels against the likes of Kyle Bartley and Cedric Kipre, and will have to up that figure against the aforementioned Cooper, who stands at 6"3.