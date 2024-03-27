Ipswich Town are set to return to Championship action as they travel to Lancashire to face Blackburn Rovers on Good Friday.

The Tractor Boys will be looking to pick up where they left off before the international break, as they demolished Sheffield Wednesday 6-0.

That win before the two-week break was crucial, as Kieran McKenna’s side remain locked in this promotion battle with Leeds United and Leicester City.

Heading into this 39th league game for Ipswich, the Tractor Boys currently sit in third place on 81 points, a point behind both Leicester and Leeds in second and first place, respectively.

The Foxes do have a game in hand due to their FA Cup commitments, while Southampton can also still be counted in this race, given they have two games in hand and have 73 points on the board.

So, the race for the automatic places is still very much open, so every game is a must-win for Ipswich, and the final run-in towards the end of the campaign starts on Friday, as they face a Blackburn side trying to secure their Championship status.

So, as the game approaches, here at Football League World, we have looked at the predicted XI for Ipswich for their clash against Blackburn…

GK: Vaclav Hladky

Vaclav Hladky looks to have nailed down the number one spot this season, and that looks unlikely to change between now and the end of the season.

The 33-year-old will likely be in goal against Blackburn, and he will be looking to add to his 12 clean sheets in the Championship already.

RB: Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe has struggled to be a regular starter for Ipswich, as he’s had to fight for a place in the starting XI.

But when he has been called upon, he has put in some solid performances, with his last being in the game against Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Manchester United man played at right back, an unfamiliar role, and he could retain his place there, given how well the team performed last time out.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

So far this season, Luke Woolfenden has only missed four league games, with him starting the last 15 games on the bounce.

That will likely continue on Good Friday, as the 25-year-old has become an established starter under McKenna.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Cameron Burgess has been another regular starter this season in the centre-back role, and it seems he and Woolfenden are starting to form a partnership.

That is unlikely to be messed around with at this stage of this season, and therefore, it is likely Burgess will also start on Friday evening.

LB: Leif Davis

Leif Davis has been one of Ipswich’s standout performers this season, and as long as he is available, it is expected that he will play.

The 24-year-old has had a two-week break, so he will have managed to have some time off, and he will return fresh and ready for the last part of the campaign.

CM: Massimo Luongo

Massimo Luongo has probably played a lot more this season than many would have expected, but the 31-year-old has been very important in the midfield for the Tractor Boys.

McKenna has been keen to rely on the midfielder's experience, and with his impressive performance last time out, he will likely keep his starting spot.

CM: Sam Morsy

Just like Luongo, Sam Morsy has also been very important in this campaign. Both players have led from the front and helped keep control in the midfield area.

McKenna will know his side could be in for a tricky afternoon at Ewood Park, and therefore, he may look to keep the partnership of Luongo and Morsy going for this game.

RW: Omari Hutchinson

Omari Hutchinson was able to fill the void left by Conor Chaplin in the last game, as he grabbed two goals and an assist in what was an outstanding performance.

The 20-year-old just seems to be getting better and better as the games go on, and his importance to this Ipswich team is very clear, so he will likely be a starter on Friday.

CAM: Conor Chaplin

Ipswich had to be without attacker Conor Chaplin for the game against Wednesday, which in the end wasn’t too much of a miss.

But McKenna will hope he is able to call upon the playmaker for this match, and if Chaplin is fit enough to start, then it is likely he will return to the starting XI in another must-win game.

LW: Nathan Broadhead

Nathan Broadhead was one of the names who managed to get on the scoresheet last time out against the Owls.

The 25-year-old has been a prolific scorer for the Tractor Boys this season, and he will likely be called upon for this game, starting from the left-wing spot.

ST: Kieffer Moore

Kieffer Moore will be looking to put the midweek disappointment with his country, Wales, behind him as he looks to help fire Ipswich to the Premier League.

The forward has six goals in 10 appearances in the Championship this season, and while he will be being pushed by Ali Al-Hamadi for a starting spot, Moore may just get the nod once again for Friday.