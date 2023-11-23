Highlights Coventry City has had a tough start to the season and is currently in 20th place in the Championship, just five points above the relegation zone.

It's been a tough start to the season for Coventry City , finding themselves in 20th place in the Championship, just five points above the relegation zone.

The Sky Blues travel to London on Saturday to take on Millwall who find themselves in 15th place in the Championship table.

It's proved a difficult season so far for Sky Blues, who came within a lost penalty shoot-out of the Premier League last season and would have had high expectations going into this campaign.

They've won just 3 games so far this season and had lost four consecutive games before their stalemate with Stoke City last time out.

The Sky Blues will be looking for their first win since October 4th when they travel south this weekend.

Here's how they could line up...

GK - Bradley Collins

Collins made his first start of the season in Coventry's last game against Stoke City. He's had to bide his time this season with Ben Collins starting the Sky Blues' first 15 games, but the former Barnsley man kept a clean sheet on his league debut last time out so we can expect to see him again this weekend.

CB - Liam Kitching

Another former Barnsley man, Kitching made his sixth appearance of the campaign last time out and kept a clean sheet. After three consecutive starts, it will be no surprise to see the summer signing take a place in the starting XI with the Sky Blues predominantly opting for a 3-4-1-2 formation this season.

CB - Kyle McFadzean

36-year-old McFadzean was missing last time out due to a family bereavement but will be available for action again this weekend. It would be no surprise to see Coventry start 3 centre-backs on Saturday given McFadzean's availability.

CB - Bobby Thomas

22-year-old Thomas has started 13 of Coventry's games this season and will likely start this weekend after a strong defensive showing against Stoke before the international break.

CM - Josh Eccles

23-year-old Eccles has been a mainstay in the Coventry side this season, starting 15 games and making one substitute appearance. He came back into the team for the Stoke game after being dropped for the previous game against Preston. He'll likely start again this weekend.

CM - Ben Sheaf

Sheaf has started the Sky Blues' last 5 games and will likely retain his starting berth yet again this weekend.

LWB - Jake Bidwell

Bidwell started at left-back last time out in what was his first start of the season. The change of formation could see him play as a left wing-back this weekend.

RWB - Joel Latibeaudiere

Similarly to Bidwell, Latibeaudiere operated as a right-back last time out but the change of formation could see him utilised as a wing-back. The Jamaican international has plenty of Championship experience in this role and could slot in for this weekend's fixture.

CAM - Jamie Allen

It was a close call between Allen and the returning Callum O'Hare, but given O'Hare is being eased back in after an injury, it's likely that Allen will regain his starting place.

ST - Matt Godden

Godden has started 14 of the Sky Blues' 16 league games this season and wore the captain's armband last time out against Stoke. He'll likely regain his place as he looks to add to his five league goals this season.

ST - Haji Wright

American striker Wright has scored 4 league goals in 16 appearances this season, doing enough to be favoured over star signing Ellis Simms. It's likely that Wright will get the nod again this weekend.