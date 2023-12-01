Highlights Cardiff City have a poor record against Southampton manager Russell Martin, losing four times in a row when he was in charge of Swansea City.

Cardiff City will be aiming for a win against Southampton after a recent home loss and an away win at Preston.

Key players for Cardiff City include goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, defender Mark McGuinness, and veteran midfielder Joe Ralls.

Cardiff City travel to the south coast to take on Southampton this weekend to face an in-form Southampton side.

It's fair to say the Bluebirds don't have the best record against Saints manager Russell Martin, who infamously beat them four times in a row as Swansea City boss.

Russell Martin's results vs Cardiff City Result Date Swansea City 3-0 Cardiff City 17/10/21 Cardiff City 0-4 Swansea City 02/04/22 Swansea City 2-0 Cardiff City 23/10/22 Cardiff City 2-3 Swansea City 01/04/23

Erol Bulut's side will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 home loss to West Brom last time out and make it two away wins on the bounce after a win at Preston late time out on their travels.

Here's how Bulut's side are predicted to line-up....

GK - Jak Alnwick

Alnwick has missed Cardiff's last two games after being replaced by Rúnar Alex Runarsson, but after a somewhat disappointing performance against West Brom, Cardiff could look to re-call Alnwick.

The former Rangers' goalkeeper has impressed as Cardiff's first-choice this season and will be hoping to come back into the team in the near future.

RB - Perry NG

NG has made a great start to the season, playing 16 of the Bluebirds' 18 fixtures this season. He played left-back last time out due to the absence of Jamilu Collins, but with Collins available again, he'll likely move back to right-back.

CB - Mark McGuinness

McGuinness has started all 18 Championship games this season and has played every minute. He's been irreplaceable this season and will likely continue this weekend at St Mary's.

CB - Dimitrios Goutas

Similarly to McGuinness, Goutas has played every league minute for Cardiff this season since joining in the summer. He'll continue this run of form against Southampton on Saturday.

LB - Jamilu Collins

Collins missed Cardiff's midweek defeat thanks to a yellow card suspension. He's served his one-match ban and will come back into the side to add to his 15 league appearances so far this season.

CDM - Manolis Siopis

Greek international Siopis has started Cardiff's last 15 league games since joining the club in August. He's proved to be a fantastic signing for the Bluebirds, and he'll retain his place this weekend.

CDM - Joe Ralls

Ralls is a veteran of this Cardiff side, joining the club as a youngster in 2010. He's made 16 appearances for the club this season and will likely wear the armband this weekend.

RW - Josh Bowler

The Nottingham Forest loanee has made a big impact at the Cardiff City Stadium, making 11 appearances so far this season. He's started the Bluebirds' last seven games and will retain his spot in the starting XI this weekend.

CAM - Callum Robinson

After an indifferent start to the season, Robinson has fought his way back into the starting XI and has notched two goals and one assist so far this season.

LW - Ollie Tanner

Tanner has completed a remarkable turnaround this season under Bulut after a disappointing campaign last year which saw him fail to make an impact on loan at York City in the National League. He's featured 16 times for the Bluebirds this season, scoring one goal.

ST - Yakou Meite

The former Reading man has primarily been used as a lone striker for the Bluebirds this season, and despite a lack of goals, he's proved to be a decent signing. He's started Cardiff's last six games and will more than likely start again this weekend.