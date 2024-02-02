Highlights Birmingham City aims to secure a double victory against West Bromwich Albion after winning their previous match against them.

Birmingham has experienced a positive start under new manager Tony Mowbray, earning four points from the first two league games.

The team currently sits in 20th place in the table, seven points clear of relegation, and has new signings available for selection.

Birmingham City take on West Bromwich Albion in the Championship at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Blues will be looking to complete the double over their local rivals after a 3-1 win against the Baggies at St Andrew's in October, which proved to be John Eustace's final game in charge before he was controversially replaced by Wayne Rooney.

After Rooney's disastrous tenure was brought to an end last month, it has been a positive start for Tony Mowbray as Birmingham manager.

The Blues suffered their first defeat under Mowbray as they lost 3-0 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, but the 60-year-old has picked up four points from his first two league games.

Birmingham currently sit 20th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone, and they have a game in hand on the three teams directly below them.

Latest Birmingham City team news

New signings Paik Seung-ho and Alex Pritchard are both available for selection after joining from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Sunderland respectively this week, while Mowbray could hand a first start to Andre Dozzell.

However, Birmingham will be without defenders Dion Sanderson and Cody Drameh, while midfielder Juninho Bacuna is a doubt.

"Sanderson will be a bit longer," Mowbray told Birmingham Live. "I think the other two are touch and go. I don’t think Cody is going to make it, he will probably be another week. Bacuna has got a chance. He might be around the squad, we will have to wait and see. We won’t take any chances on them. Out of those three, Bacuna has got the best chance."

Mowbray could be forced into a change in goal after John Ruddy sustained an injury, and midfielders Alfie Chang and George Hall and striker Lukas Jutkiewicz remain sidelined.

Predicted Birmingham City XI to face West Brom

GK: Neil Etheridge

Ruddy has started every league game for Birmingham this season, and it would be a big blow if the 37-year-old is unavailable.

If Ruddy is sidelined, Etheridge is likely to deputise between the sticks, and having featured just three times in cup competitions this campaign, he will be keen to impress.

RB: Ethan Laird

With Drameh expected to miss out with a toe injury, Laird's recent return from a spell on the treatment table is a timely boost.

Laird had been out since early December, but he made his comeback against Leicester on Saturday, and he is likely to start once again at The Hawthorns.

CB: Emanuel Aiwu

Aiwu joined the Blues on loan from Cremonese in the summer, and he established himself as a regular in the team under Rooney, but he has not started either of Mowbray's two league games.

With captain Sanderson unavailable, Aiwu seems the likely candidate to replace him, but Kevin Long and Marc Roberts will also be pushing for a start.

CB: Krystian Bielik

Bielik has played much of his football for Birmingham in midfield, but he has been moved to centre-back by Mowbray, with the manager revealing that he is keen for him to play a similar role to John Stones at Manchester City.

Mowbray has been full of praise for Bielik's performances at the heart of defence, and it looks certain that the 26-year-old will retain his place.

LB: Lee Buchanan

It has been a stop-start time for Buchanan at St Andrew's since his arrival from Werder Bremen in the summer, but he has been the Blues' number one left-back when available.

Now back to full fitness, Buchanan has featured in every game under Mowbray so far, and he will be hoping for a consistent run in the team.

CM: Jordan James

Italian side Atalanta had a bid of €5 million (£4.3 million) rejected for James in the January transfer window, and keeping hold of the 19-year-old is undoubtedly Birmingham's best bit of business.

James has been excellent this season, scoring six goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, and Mowbray will be delighted to be able to call on him until the summer at least.

CM: Ivan Sunjic

After spending last season on loan at Hertha Berlin, Sunjic has enjoyed a resurgence at St Andrew's this campaign.

Sunjic has provided three assists in 27 appearances in all competitions so far, and after captaining the side against Leicester on Saturday, it seems he is a key part of Mowbray's plans.

RW: Koji Miyoshi

Miyoshi has impressed since joining the Blues from Royal Antwerp in the summer, scoring four goals and registering four assists in 31 games in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up at times, but having started three of Mowbray's four games in charge so far, he is likely to retain his spot.

AM: Alex Pritchard

Birmingham completed the signing of Pritchard from Sunderland on deadline day in a move that sees him reunite with Mowbray after working with him previously at the Stadium of Light, and the reported fee of £100,000 could prove to be something of a bargain.

Pritchard had been in excellent form for the Black Cats prior to making the switch to St Andrew's, and with Bacuna doubtful, the 30-year-old could come straight into the team against West Brom.

LW: Siriki Dembele

Dembele has starred for Birmingham since his arrival from Bournemouth in the summer, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 28 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old is one of the Blues' main attacking threats, and he should keep his place on the left.

ST: Jay Stansfield

There had been speculation that Stansfield might be recalled by parent club Fulham during the January transfer window, but much to the relief of Birmingham supporters, he was allowed to remain at St Andrew's.

Stansfield is the Blues' top scorer with nine goals so far this season, and the 21-year-old will be looking to get on the scoresheet against the Baggies this weekend.