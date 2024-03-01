Highlights Birmingham City faces a tough match against Southampton, but they still have a chance to climb back into the top two.

Birmingham aims to secure a respectable league finish to avoid the drop, with a predicted starting lineup focusing on key players.

Players like Jordan James and Koji Miyoshi will be crucial for Birmingham's success, with a talented lineup seeking goals and solid defense.

Birmingham City face one of their most difficult assignments of the season so far, as they take on Southampton.

The Saints' unbeaten run lasted for months, but they have lost that and suffered a few defeats recently, which has been a setback for them in their quest to remain in the automatic promotion race.

However, they still aren't out of the race for the top two at this point and that will give Russell Martin's side plenty of motivation coming into this game, which could give them an opportunity to climb back into the mix with Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

Championship Table (1st-6th) (As of February 29th) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 17 67 5 West Bromwich Albion 34 7 56 6 Hull City 34 8 55

Their midweek defeat against Liverpool won't be that disheartening for them, so this looks set to be a tough game for Blues.

Birmingham will be looking to avoid the drop and finish as high as possible, with owner Tom Wagner likely to be desperate to see his team finish in a respectable league position following his first season at the helm.

A win this weekend would help them in this quest and ahead of the game, we have predicted the starting lineup that Mark Venus will pick.

GK: John Ruddy

Ruddy has been one of the first names on the teamsheet in recent years and he hasn't done anything majorly wrong for him to be dropped.

LB: Lee Buchanan

Buchanan was benched against Ipswich last weekend, but he could potentially return to the starting lineup as a natural left-back option.

With the ex-Derby County man not coming off the bench at Portman Road, he's a fresh option and that should give Blues more energy down the left-hand side.

CB: Dion Sanderson

Birmingham will be very pleased to have Sanderson back at their disposal again.

It may take him a while to get back to his best, but he's worth keeping in the starting lineup.

CB: Krystian Bielik

Poland international Bielik could be back in time for this game.

And he could potentially come in to replace Marc Roberts, even though the experienced central defender didn't do a bad job at Portman Road.

Bielik is a longer-term option and could enhance Blues' backline, but it remains to be seen whether Venus is willing to chuck him in shortly after recovering from his injury.

RB: Ethan Laird

It's a choice between Laird and Cody Drameh for this position - and the former may come out on top.

However, the latter also has plenty to offer going forward and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him feature at some point, even if he doesn't start.

CDM: Paik Seung-ho

Paik has put in some great displays since his arrival at St Andrew's and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him be a key part of Blues' plans for years to come.

With Ivan Sunjic's contract expiring at the end of the season, Birmingham may prefer to focus on the South Korean, who is likely to be in the Midlands for longer.

CDM: Andre Dozzell

Dozzell could be a key part of Venus and Tony Mowbray's plans between now and the end of the season.

If the midfielder can perform well between now and the end of the season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Blues make a permanent move for him.

LW: Jordan James

James has been excellent this season and could make an impact from out wide once again.

It's no surprise that he scored against Ipswich at the weekend and people would be daft to bet against him scoring this weekend.

He has scored against both the Tractor Boys and Leicester City this term, so the Saints should be afraid of the Welshman.

CAM: Tyler Roberts

Roberts needs to perform well if he wants to give himself the best chance of starting regularly between now and the end of this term.

Others could come in to replace him and he will know that, so expect the ex-Leeds man to perform well against the Saints.

He certainly has a point to prove to Venus.

RW: Koji Miyoshi

Miyoshi should definitely retain his place in the first 11, with the 26-year-old putting in another good performance last weekend.

Registering a goal and an assist in his last two games, he will be hoping to make a similar impact against Martin's side.

ST: Jay Stansfield

Stansfield has been another very useful attacking asset this season - and needs to keep impressing to give himself a chance of being involved in Fulham's first team next term.

He starts ahead of Venus' other options.