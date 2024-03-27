After a seven-year absence, Gary Rowett will return to the Birmingham City dugout on Good Friday when his side travel to Loftus Road to face QPR.

Rowett took the reins at the club between October 2014 and December 2016, and has been out of work since leaving Millwall in October 2023.

He's been drafted in by the Blues' hierarchy on a short-term basis to try and keep the club in the division after Tony Mowbray took a formal medical leave of absence, with the club struggling under caretaker boss Mark Venus.

It's been a season of upheaval at St Andrew's, and Rowett follows the likes of John Eustace, Wayne Rooney and Tony Mowbray in being the man in Birmingham's dugout.

He faces a tough job on his hands to keep the club in the division, and Friday's fixture against QPR could be crucial in deciding the fate of his side. The game at Loftus Road is a relegation six-pointer, and Rowett's side need to get something from the game.

With that in mind, here is the Birmingham City predicted XI for the game against QPR on Good Friday.

GK - John Ruddy

Veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy has missed just two Championship games for Birmingham this season, making 36 league appearances.

The 37-year-old ex-England international has worn the captain's armband in the club's last four league games, and will likely retain his spot between the sticks, despite the club having a new manager in charge.

RB - Ethan Laird

Right-back Ethan Laird has managed to put injuries behind him in recent weeks, and has enjoyed a decent run of starts.

It's been a frustrating campaign for the ex-Manchester United man, and he's only managed 17 league games, but now fit again, he'll be hoping for a big finish to the season.

CB - Emanuel Aiwu

Cremonese loanee Emanuel Aiwu has played 20 league games for Blues this season, but has started the last five games.

After a season which has seen him in and out of the team, the 23-year-old finally looks to have become a regular starter and he'll be looking to continue that on Friday.

CB - Lee Buchanan

Despite being a left-back by trade, Buchanan has had to deputise at centre-back at times this season, and with fitness doubts over Marc Roberts, he may have to move over into central defence on Friday.

The 23-year-old has made 23 league appearances for Birmingham City this season.

LB - Cody Drameh

With Lee Buchanan shifting over to centre-back, it means that Cody Drameh could come in at left-back.

The Leeds United loanee has played 26 league games for Birmingham this season, and will be looking to add to that on Friday.

CDM - Ivan Sunjic

With Andre Dozzell unable to feature against his parent club, Croatian international Ivan Sujic could come into the starting XI.

Sunjic didn't feature last time out against Watford, but with Dozzell unavailable, he could start at Loftus Road on Saturday.

CDM - Paik Seung-ho

January signing Paik Seung-ho has become a regular starter at Birmingham since his move, and he's played ten league games, starting seven of them.

The 27-year-old looks set to play an important role in the club's battle to avoid relegation, and that will start at Loftus Road on Friday.

CAM - Koji Miyoshi

Japanese international Koji Miyoshi has played 35 league games for Birmingham City this season, starting 23 of them.

In what's been a disappointing campaign for the club, he's scored five league goals and registered five assists, showing he's one of the club's better players, and Blues supporters will be hoping to see more of that on Friday.

RM - Alex Pritchard

There was excitement at St Andrew's when they announced the signing of Alex Pritchard from Sunderland, but thanks to injuries, the attacking midfielder hasn't been at his best so far.

However, if there was a time to show what he was capable of, it would be on Friday. He's made five appearances for Birmingham so far, registering one assist.

LM - Jordan James

Fresh from international duty with Wales, Jordan James is set to return to the fold ahead of Friday's game.

The 19-year-old has scored eight times in 36 league games this season, and has proved himself to be a very exciting talent thanks to his performances on the international stage.

ST - Jay Stansfield

Arguably Birmingham City's player of the season, Jay Stansfield has scored nine times in 35 league games this season, making him the club's top goalscorer.

He's started 31 of those 35 appearances, and will likely lead the line again for Birmingham on Friday.