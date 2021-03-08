‘The power is not in my hands’ – QPR goalkeeper speaks out about his future

On-loan QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly has revealed he would be keen to extend his stay at Motherwell beyond the end of the season but accepts that all the power is in his parent club’s hands.

Seny Dieng has cemented the number one spot at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this season, meaning Kelly dropped down the pecking order in Mark Warburton’s squad.

The Scotsman didn’t feature once in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign and left the club to join Motherwell on loan in January.

He’s been ever-present in Graham Alexander’s starting XI since and it seems he’s enjoying his football back north of the border.

As long as Dieng remains with the R’s, Kelly’s chances of regaining the number one jersey look slim but it appears the 25-year-old would be keen to extend his stay at Fir Park beyond the end of the season – though he admitted his parent club will call the shots.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “I love it here at Motherwell. It’s something I wouldn’t say no to [staying], but I’ve still got 2-and-a-half years left so the power is not in my hands, but I’ll be pushing to play.

“The goalie at QPR [Seny Dieng] is doing really well just now so it may be difficult, but things can change in football.

“I’m their player, but I’m loving my time at Motherwell, to be honest.

“Don’t get me wrong, first and foremost I’m a QPR player and I need to respect that. Whatever they say will probably go, but If I’m not going to be playing at QPR I’ll try to go somewhere and wouldn’t say no to Motherwell.”

Joe Lumley is currently Dieng’s back up in west London, while 24-year-old shot-stopper Dillon Barnes is also set to return from his loan at Burton Albion in the summer.

The Verdict

It’s hard to see Kelly having too much of a future in west London and having expressed that he wants to keep playing football, it would be no surprise to see him on the move in the summer.

At 25, he’s still likely to improve over the next few years but he seems to have fallen down the pecking order at QPR, and the likes of Dieng, Barnes, and Lumley are likely to obstruct his route back into the first team so you feel a fresh start would be best for him.

Having settled well at Fir Park, it seems as if a move back to Motherwell would make a lot of sense, while the west London club would benefit from selling him and reinvesting the money in their squad.