“The potential to be one of the best players in the world” – Watford individual lauded by fan pundit following 2-0 win v Reading FC

Following the disappointment of a home defeat against Coventry City at the weekend, Watford got back to winning ways in their final outing at Vicarage Road before the month-long break from football with a comfortable success over Reading.

The Hornets’ form has been blowing hot and cold under Slaven Bilic since he replaced Rob Edwards, and after three victories on the spin it will have been a bitter disappointment to slip to a loss against the Sky Blues.

That was rectified though with three points gained against the Royals, and it was another match in which Joao Pedro showed his quality.

Many Watford fans did not think that the Brazilian would be still at the club following Newcastle United’s summer offers, but not only did he remain a Hornet, but he penned an extended contract less than a month after the transfer window closed.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form as expected in the Championship and he duly netted his fifth and sixth goals of the campaign against Reading – firstly from the penalty spot before smashing one in on the half-volley late in the match.

And whilst admiring his performance against Paul Ince’s side, FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie is wary that his showings are going to command interest from bigger clubs once again when January arrives.

“I think there’s always going to be interest from the Premier League for Joao Pedro,” Justin said.

“I’m very surprised that the move to Newcastle didn’t materialise in the previous window. He’s probably one of the best players in the division and has got the potential to be one of the best players in the world.

“He has just signed a lengthy extension to his contract, so you would imagine that any Premier League team coming in for him would have to pay an extremely hefty price to get him away from Vicarage Road.

“His performance against Reading was very, very good – at last we’ve found somebody that can take a penalty because we’ve struggled with that since Troy Deeney left, and his second goal was absolutely amazing.

“So, I think he had a brilliant performance and was probably the man of the match.”

The Verdict

Pedro has become the focal point of Watford’s attacking moves as their new number 10, and he is surrounded by top talents for Championship level.

It’s going to be hard not to be creative when you’ve got Ismaila Sarr one side of you and Keinan Davis in-front, but Pedro took things into his own hands against Reading by scoring both goals.

Inevitably, bigger clubs will be tracking Pedro’s progress and even though his contract has been extended, that will not stop the offers from potentially coming.

That is why it’s very important for Watford to make it back to the Premier League as soon as possible to keep the Brazilian youngster happy and so he remains a Hornets player for the foreseeable future.