‘The potential to be an excellent signing’ – West Ham register interest in EFL winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia according to a recent report from The Sunday Mirror (2nd May, page 72).

The Argentine has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Canaries, who have recently been crowned champions of the Championship this term.

Buendia has chipped in with 14 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this term, and was named as the EFL’s Player of the Season for his performances in the second-tier.

But it appears as though Norwich could be bracing for interest in his services in the summer transfer window, with West Ham entering the race to land Buendia’s signature.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of striking an agreement with the Norwich City winger, although it remains to be seen as to whether they’ll register a formal bid for the 24-year-old.

But would Buendia be a good addition to the West Ham squad ahead of the 2021/22 season?

We discuss….

Chris Thorpe:

West Ham should go all out to get Buendia – he’s someone who could take their current squad to the next level.

If they secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League, I think they could be huge contenders to bring in the Argentine.

I also think that the fact a lot of his fellow countrymen have played for the Hammers in the past may come into his thinking.

However I do feel that a club with a bigger stature will snap him up this summer and for that reason I feel that West Ham could be beaten in the race for the Norwich man.

Toby Wilding:

I do think this has the potential to be an excellent signing for West Ham if they get it done.

Jesse Lingard has been brilliant since his arrival on loan in January, and if they are unable to make that move permanent, then replacing him will be vital to the club’s hope of competing again next season.

Given the massive influence he has had on Norwich’s immediate return to the Premier League this season, where he has both scored and assisted on a regular basis, it does seem as though Buendia is a player who could fill that role comfortably if required.

Indeed, given he was even able to impress in a struggling Norwich side last season, I don’t think there should be too many concerns about the Argentine struggling to make an impact at the higher end of the Premier League during the 2021/22 campaign and beyond, if he does make the move to the London Stadium.

Did Norwich City sign each of these players on a free transfer or not?

1 of 19 Did Norwich City sign Kieran Dowell on a free transfer? Yes No

Jacob Potter:

This would be somewhat of a coup for the Hammers.

Buendia has shown that he’s far too good for the Championship, and fully deserves to be playing his football at a higher level in the future.

The winger has really impressed me this season with Norwich City, as they won promotion back into the Premier League this term.

Buendia has previously been attracting interest from Arsenal, so it’ll be interesting to see if West Ham could move ahead of the Gunners in the race to land his signature.

It’d be an excellent signing for David Moyes’ side.