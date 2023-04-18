This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Blackburn Rovers may have to fend off Premier League transfer interest this summer.

Indeed, as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Eagles are 'checking out' Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

Nixon states that Wharton would have to be brought through their squad slowly, but that the young midfielder could be tempted by the Premier League.

With the above links in mind, below, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential move to Selhurst Park for the young midfielder.

Declan Harte

Crystal Palace’s recent transfer strategy has been about signing young, promising players from the Championship and offering them Premier League football.

That could make them an ideal next step for Wharton in his career if he does depart Blackburn this summer.

The 18-year-old has had an impressive campaign at Ewood Park despite injury issues limiting his game time.

Another season with Blackburn could be the more beneficial move at this stage as he needs to gain proper experience with guaranteed consistent game time, which he may not receive at Palace.

But it is incredibly encouraging that there are already Premier League sides paying attention to his performances.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

In recent years, Crystal Palace have turned to the EFL on many occasions to sign young talent.

It has to be said, they have done a decent job in nurturing and giving those first team talents opportunities, too.

In that sense, Selhurst Park would be a nice landing spot for Wharton were he to make the move.

I think, though, as much as Crystal Palace is a very tempting move, he should stay at Blackburn and try and earn a regular starting spot at Ewood Park next season, for the full campaign, without injury.

Of course, there's every chance Blackburn could themselves be in the Premier League via the play-offs, too.

Ned Holmes

I really like this from Crystal Palace.

Adam Wharton emergence and development has been a joy to watch this season.

He’s a midfielder with a well rounded skill set and someone that I can see having a big future in the game.

Wharton, still just 18, is not ready for regular Premier League football just yet but he would be a signing made with the future in mind.

He is not as ready as say Ebere Eze or Michael Olise were to make the step up - and both of them required patience to bed in.

Wharton certainly has the potential to be a regular in Palace’s Premier League midfield and this could be yet another excellent EFL pickup from the Eagles.