The potential summer transfer worry facing West Brom involving Jed Wallace: Opinion

It’s fair to say that Steve Bruce didn’t get a lot right at West Brom and the transformation under Carlos Corberan adds weight to the argument that the club waited too long to sack their former boss.

However, one thing that Bruce, and CEO Ron Gourlay, deserve plenty of credit for was the signing of Jed Wallace.

Available on a free transfer in the summer as his deal with Millwall ran down, they managed to convince the winger that his future should be at The Hawthorns despite fierce competition for his signature.

And, it’s a move that has paid off in style.

A return of five goals and seven assists so far this season is obviously impressive but that doesn’t tell the whole story of just how influential Wallace is in this Albion side.

He has emerged as a leader, with most of those goal contributions coming in critical moments, whilst he has the personality and drive to help the Baggies when they need it most in games.

Therefore, there has to be a real concern that he could leave in the summer if they don’t go up.

That’s not an idea that fans will want to think about right now, and the fact he has a deal until 2026 means there’s no reason to panic too much.

But, Albion’s financial situation is well documented and the reality is that another year outside the Premier League is going to be hugely problematic for the club whilst they remain under the ownership of Guochuan Lai.

The Chinese businessman has not paid back a loan to the club that he said he would, and they’ve taken out a £20m loan from MSD Holdings that needs to be repaid with interest.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out that players are going to leave in the next year or so if a return to the top-flight isn’t secured.

That gets you looking at who in the squad is a valuable enough asset to cash in on and the harsh reality is that there’s not many that stand out.

Dara O’Shea is a promising youngster who could develop into a fine centre-back, some may feel Grady Diangana could get back to his old levels and Daryl Dike has the potential to be very good if he stays fit.

Yet, there would be question marks on all three in one way or another.

With Wallace, there’s less uncertainty. If you are a Championship side that are looking for someone who is proven and ready to make an instant impact, he’s the man. Those towards the bottom of the Premier League may also take a punt if the price was right.

Every West Brom fan knows the implication of not winning promotion in the next 18 months and whilst there will be bigger problems further down the line, losing Wallace after just one year would be a tough one to take.

