The potential impacts on Watford if they seal contract agreement with key ace

Watford are facing a crucial summer period where they will need to make the right decisions to put themselves in a strong place for life back in the Premier League.

It has been a very good second half of the campaign for the Hornets and they have managed to wrap up automatic promotion without enduring any nerves in the final games of the campaign. They are already starting to gear up preparations for life back in the top-flight and they will be aiming to secure the long-term futures of a couple of key performers.

One of those players is midfielder Will Hughes, with it having been reported by The Athletic that there is likely to be interest from other Premier League sides in him this summer. However, the midfielder has told The Athletic that he is wanting to try and sign a new deal with the Hornets and remain with them as they plan for the top-flight.

With Hughes’ stance outlined, we take a look at some of the potential impacts him signing a new deal could have at Vicarage Road…

Sign Hornets putting faith in Xisco Munoz’s system

One potential impact that would emerge from Hughes signing a new deal at Watford is that it would show the club are potentially placing faith in Xisco Munoz’s system and believing it is the right plan for them to go into the Premier League with. Watford are a club known for not giving managers time and their current boss could feel the heat swiftly at the start of next term if things do not go well.

However, Watford made the bold decision to bring Munoz into the club in the first place and that has been vindicated by him guiding them to promotion. Hughes has been an integral performer in the side since the switch to a 4-3-3 set-up and he is a vital cog in that midfield area.

Were Watford to allow Hughes to leave, it would be difficult to find a replacement to slot into the midfield three and do the job that Munoz has asked of Hughes next term. Therefore, the Hornets by handing him a new deal would be showing faith that the midfielder can continue to perform in the top-flight under the current coach and team set-up.

Other key players could see signs of intent and also stick around

Another potential impact from Hughes extending his deal at Vicarage Road would be that other key performers for the Hornets could see that the club has ambition to progress and thrive in the top-flight. There are bound to be teams interested in players like Isamaila Sarr, in particular, once again and they will want to see Watford being brave in the transfer market and showing intent.

Sarr has already indicated recently that he would be open to also remaining with the club. Keeping hold of Hughes would only serve to highlight that the Hornets are going to be willing to give players what they want within reason to stick around.

Were Watford to keep hold of both Sarr and Hughes and a couple of other key players then suddenly they would look in a strong place to give it a real go in the top-flight next term. Those players should perform well and with a few more quality arrivals added to the squad, it could potentially be a promising campaign ahead for Munoz’s side on their Premier League return.