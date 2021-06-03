The potential impacts on Swansea if they sanction player exit as West Ham linger

Swansea City centre back Ben Cabango is said to be of interest to West Ham United, with ExWHUemployee recently telling the ‎The West Ham Way Podcast that the club see the player as someone with a lot of potential.

Cabango has gradually become a regular for the Swans after making his way through the club’s academy over the years and played a total of 35 games for the Welsh side across all competitions as they just missed out on promotion to the Premier League, with Steve Cooper’s side losing 2-0 to Brentford at Wembley Stadium.

Now it appears that the defender’s form in what was one of the meanest Championship defences hasn’t gone unnoticed with David Moyes and co now weighing up a move for a player who only turned 21 at the back end of last month.

With four years remaining on his current contract at the Liberty Stadium, Cabango certainly won’t come cheap this summer.

Here, we take a look at the TWO potential impacts on Swansea if they sell the defender to West Ham this summer.

Increased spending power

The sale of Cabango would in theory help to free up funds for the club to take advantage of in the transfer market that wouldn’t have usually been available.

Given the player’s age and potential to improve, it would be fair to assume that his price tag would be in double figures based on the current climate.

If West Ham stump up the cash for the talented defender this summer, the Swans could realistically look to bring in several new signings to compliment the current personnel that they have at their disposal.

Getting the best deal for the club will surely be viewed as a priority if the Hammers put in a bid that makes the hierarchy sit up and take notice.

More game time for Joel Latibeaudiere

The young defender only joined the club back in October of last year from Manchester City and could well step into the shoes of Cabango in the starting eleven if his teammate departs this summer.

Latibeaudiere was only afforded 10 appearances during the campaign just gone, with his game time largely limited by the presence and subsequent form of Cabango and Marc Guehi.

He also only turned 21 over the past few months and is certainly viewed as a player who could become a regular starter in years to come.

With the potential departure of Cabango being on the horizon, his acceleration towards becoming one of the first names on the team sheet could well increase over the next 12 months.