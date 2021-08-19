The potential impacts on Swansea City if Jake Bidwell was sold as Middlesbrough eye move

Swansea City are facing a crucial period as we enter the final part of the summer transfer window and Russell Martin will still be wanting to sort out the long-term future of one or two key players.

One player in particular that is facing an uncertain situation in the final period of the transfer window is defender Jake Bidwell.

According to a recent report from The Sun on Sunday (15/08/2021, p63) Middlesbrough are interested in making what would be a £2.5 million move for the left-back before the window closes.

It was also reported by The Sun on Sunday (15/08/2021, p63) that Swansea would need to bring in a left-back first as a potential replacement and they have been interested in potentially signing Max Lowe on loan from Sheffield United.

Since then, Martin has insisted to the media that Bidwell does remain a key part of his plans for this season. He also revealed that he is not aware of any direct contact from Middlesbrough with the Swans in relation to a potential move for the defender.

However, until the window closes there will be doubt over whether Bidwell’s situation at Swansea could change.

With that in mind, we take a look at some Bidwell’s potential departure would have for Swansea…

Major creative outlet lost

Swansea have not been prolific in the league so far this season in Martin’s first three matches in charge. The Swans have managed to score just twice in the Championship and both of those came in a situation where they were already a couple of goals behind at least against Blackburn Rovers and then Stoke City.

Bidwell was able to provide the inventiveness for one of the Swans’ opening two goals of the league season with him producing a dangerous cross from the left-hand side for Joel Piroe to register a consolation against Stoke on Tuesday.

The left-back was able to provide plenty of quality deliveries into the penalty area last season under Steve Cooper and he was a vital component for them in the final third with his well-timed forward runs. That saw him manage to provide an impressive tally of eight assists in his 42 Championship appearances.

Were Bidwell to leave the Swans for Middlesbrough, it would be very difficult for them to replace his attacking output down the left-hand side.

Considering that Martin’s side are not blessed with an abundance of creativity that would be a huge loss that could make goal scoring for them an even bigger issue.

Max Lowe potentially arriving at Swansea with a point to prove

As mentioned above, it has been reported that should Bidwell depart Swansea it is likely that they would have made a successful move for Sheffield United’s Lowe first bringing him in on a season-long loan deal.

Lowe would arrive at Swansea with a major point to prove with his move to Sheffield United from Derby County last summer having not worked out as well as he would have been hoping.

The defender managed to make just eight Premier League appearances for the Blades last term and he has not been able to convince Slavisa Jokanovic that he can be a key player for them this season.

A fresh start is arguably exactly what Lowe needs to get his career back on track at this stage. The 24-year-old has a lot of quality to offer and he demonstrated that during his time with Derby County with his ability to play as both a left-back and a right-back.

You could see him thriving with Martin’s style of play and he should be able to provide a solid replacement for Bidwell were he to depart the club.