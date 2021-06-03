The potential impacts on Sunderland if they pull off big Wolves transfer agreement

Sunderland are reportedly interested in a permanent deal to sign Wolves defender Dion Sanderson according to the Daily Mail.

Sanderson spent the 2020/21 season on loan with the Black Cats, and caught the eye with a number of strong performances at the Stadium of Light.

The defender made 28 appearances in total for Lee Johnson’s side, although his season was cut short due to injury, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

His absence was evident in the Sunderland team, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Championship, after a defeat to Lincoln City over two legs in their play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats seemingly haven’t let that impact their chances of signing Sanderson though, and are stepping up their interest in landing his signature ahead of the 2021/22 campaign according to the Daily Mail.

We take a look at some of the potential impacts on Sunderland if they can pull off an agreement with Wolves to sign Sanderson on a permanent deal this summer.

It gives Lee Johnson options in terms of different formations

Sanderson arrived at the Stadium of Light as a full-back, and settled in well to the demands of League One with Sunderland, as they looked to win promotion into the Championship.

However, due to a number of injuries to some of their key players, Johnson used Sanderson as a makeshift centre-back towards the end of the 2020/21 season.

Sanderson certainly didn’t look out of place in the heart of the defence, and that will have been pleasing to see for the Sunderland boss.

But if they were to land his signature on a permanent basis, then it would give Johnson options as to which formations he wanted to play in the new league campaign, as Sanderson can operate in both a defensive three, or in a flat back-four.

It would show that Sunderland mean business this season

Sunderland won’t have it all their way in trying to sign Sanderson on a permanent deal this summer, as the likes of Sheffield United are interested in landing his signature.

For any player, the prospect of playing at the highest possible level is going to be a tempting proposition, and you couldn’t blame Sanderson if he was tempted by a move to a club in the Championship.

You only have to look on social media to see that the Stadium of Light faithful are keen to see the Wolves defender return ahead of the new season, and it would be a real statement of intent by Lee Johnson’s side if they were to secure an agreement to sign the 21-year-old.