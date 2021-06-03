The potential impacts on Sheffield Wednesday if they snap up West Brom man

Following their relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season, Sheffield Wednesday looks set to be in for a rather busy summer transfer window.

As well as having to cope with the drop down a division, there have also been reports that a number of the Owls’ players could soon hand their notices of resignation in to the club, in response to unpaid wages.

With that in mind, it appears as though there may be a number of changes to the squad at Hillsborough this summer, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

One player who could potentially make the move to Wednesday over the course of this summer, is West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Recent reports from Yorkshire Live have claimed that the Owls are interested in a loan move for Griffiths – who won the League Two title while on loan at Cheltenham in 2020/21 – ahead of the summer transfer window.

So what would mean for Wednesday if they were to bring Griffiths to Hillsborough in the next few months?

Here, we’ve taken a look at two potentials impacts of that deal on the Owls if it happens.

An increased emphasis on youth

One impact that the arrival of Griffiths would have on Wednesday, is the extra relative lack of experience that it would challenge the Owls squad to deal with.

It is worth noting that Griffiths is still only 19-years-of-age, and is therefore still very much in the early stages of learning his trade as a regular first choice ‘keeper between the posts.

Indeed, with last season having been Griffiths’ first in senior football, the teenager has yet to be tested at the League One level he would be playing at for Wednesday next season, meaning there would be some risk associated with this deal.

More goalkeeping departures

Sheffield Wednesday have already seen one senior goalkeeper leave this summer, with Keiren Westwood being released following the end of his contract, and you wonder if the arrival of Griffiths would lead to more exits in that position.

Neither Cameron Dawson nor Joe Wildsmith have been able to establish themselves between the posts at Hillsborough, but with both now 25-years-old, they will want to be making themselves first choice for the purpose of their own careers.

Given Griffiths is likely to be expected to play the majority of games if he does join on loan, that could be a blow to Dawson and Wildsmith’s own chances of doing that, meaning this could force those at least one of those two to look to move elsewhere in order to get their own opportunities this summer.