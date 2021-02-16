The potential impacts on Sheffield Wednesday if they secure transfer agreement for clinical striker this summer

Sheffield Wednesday are one of a number of clubs that have been linked with prolific Plymouth striker Luke Jephcott, per The Sun.

It is claimed that no fewer than seven teams are tracking the 21-year-old, who has netted 18 times in all competitions for the Pilgrims this season.

Jephcott has had a remarkable rise through the ranks since the start of 2020, returning from a loan spell at non-league Truro City before being thrust into the Plymouth line-up, where he netted seven goals in 14 League Two outings.

And his fantastic form has continued into the current campaign, which has led to calls for a full Wales senior call-up and also a move to a bigger club.

Wednesday are likely to face competition for his signature in the summer, with league rivals Derby County and Stoke City named as other potential suitors, and it’s not even certain that the Owls will have the finances required to tempt Jephcott away from the South West.

Regardless of that, let’s look at some potential impacts that could happen at Hillsborough if Jephcott was to make the move.

Are you Sheffield Wednesday mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Owls quiz about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who scored both one goal and made one assist in their opening day win away at Cardiff City? Jordan Rhodes Izzy Brown Barry Bannan Josh Windass

A permanent strike partner for Callum Paterson

No matter who the manager has been this season, whether it be Garry Monk, Tony Pulis or Neil Thompson, the 3-5-2 formation has always been one that has been frequently used.

And Callum Paterson has found himself being the one real constant up-top for Wednesday this season, being joined by a number of different partners.

Josh Windass, Jack Marriott, Jordan Rhodes and Elias Kachunga are all vying for that second spot alongside the Scotland international, but Jephcott would slot right in there.

Jephcott is used to playing in a 3-5-2 with that being Ryan Lowe’s favourite system, so he couldn’t fit better with many other teams than Wednesday.

Their first 20-goal a season man since 2011

Every Championship club is seeking for that 20-goal a season man – unfortunately for many though they cost several million pounds normally.

Wednesday haven’t had one of those since the 2010-11 season, where Neil Mellor netted 20 times in all competitions – you have to go back to the 1990/91 campaign to find a genuine 20-goal league scorer for the Owls – that was David Hirst when he netted 23 league goals in the old Division Two.

Since their return to the Championship in 2012, Wednesday’s top league scorer has been Fernando Forestieri with 15 goals in the 2015-16 campaign – that needs to be bettered by someone if they want to get back to the Premier League and Jephcott could be that man.