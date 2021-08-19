The potential impacts on Sheffield United if Amad Diallo secures deal to join

The need for new recruits at Sheffield United has ramped up spectacularly following their 4-0 drubbing by West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns last night.

With Aaron Ramsdale left out as a move to Arsenal edges ever closer, the Blades faltered in his absence as despite having a line-up that would perhaps be the envy of many Championship clubs.

On paper though there does look like the need to strengthen in some areas, including out wide.

United have a lot of strikers but little in the way of wingers thanks to Chris Wilder’s desire to play with wing-backs, but Slavisa Jokanovic is looking at bringing Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo to Bramall Lane on loan, per Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international only arrived at Old Trafford in January for a fee that could reach €40 million, and he likely isn’t going to get many first-team opportunities this season due to the signing of Jadon Sancho.

With the Blades seriously interested in snapping up the teenager, let’s look at the potential impacts on the club should Diallo’s signing get over the line.

A striker departure

With five strikers on their books – four who have a history of being prolific at Championship level – most of the league should be jealous of Sheffield United’s forward line.

Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick, Ollie McBurnie, Rhian Brewster and Lys Mousset make up Jokanovic’s options and they are strong ones on paper, yet United are yet to score in the league yet from three matches.

Jokanovic looks like he favours a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, which means five strikers is absolute overkill and if wingers are coming in then surely a striker will depart.

Mousset is probably the one you’d most expect to be sold on but considering he cost £10 million, United aren’t likely to get that fee back, but something needs to be done to address the overflow at the top end of the pitch.

An actual cutting edge up-front

Despite all that power on paper going forward, Jokanovic doesn’t seem to be getting a tune out of the Blades so far, recording just five shots on target in their opening three league matches.

The Serb doesn’t exactly have the tools at his disposal to play with wingers right now, and Ben Osborn playing on the left of a front three showed that there’s no real direct wingers that Jokanovic can use.

Diallo though is different – he has a burst of pace and judging by his goal record for Atalanta’s youth side and Man United’s under-23, he knows where the back of the net is.

You’d imagine that Diallo would be used on the right to cut in on his stronger left foot, and he’s a player that can genuinely bring some excitement to Bramall Lane as right now it doesn’t look like there is much coming from the first few performances of the campaign.