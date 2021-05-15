The potential impacts on Reading if they let star leave to Rangers or Brighton

Reading are reportedly braced for interest in midfielder Josh Laurent heading into the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old only signed for the club in the summer of 2020, but it appears as though his strong performances during the 2020/21 campaign haven’t gone unnoticed.

The Sun claim that both Brighton and Hove Albion and Rangers are keen on reaching an agreement to land his signature in the near future.

Laurent made 46 appearances for the Berkshire-based side this term, and has formed an impressive partnership in the centre of midfield alongside Andy Rinomhota.

Reading narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the Championship this season, as they finished seventh in the second-tier standings, which will be frustrating to take after such a strong start to this year’s campaign.

A fee of £8million has been talked about in the report, which could prove to be a tempting offer for Reading, with Laurent only having one year remaining on his current deal at the Madejski Stadium.

We take a look at the potential impacts on Reading if they allow Laurent to leave the club in favour of a move to either Brighton or Rangers.

The funds would certainly help Reading

Reading’s spending in recent years has been well-documented, with some sources claiming that it could have an impact on their points total.

That is yet to be determined, but the club could certainly have any financial uncertainty with FFA (Financial Fair Play) eased with a sale of a key player.

Laurent has established himself as one of them, and the club’s supporters would be disappointed to see him depart so early into his time with the Berkshire-based side.

But from the financial side of things, for a player with just one more year remaining on his contract with the club, £8million could be a tempting offer for him to move on for in the summer.

The supporters voice their frustrations

Laurent has only just recently been named as Reading’s Player of the Season, and you would imagine that the club’s supporters wouldn’t be best-pleased if they were to cash-in on him so early into his time with the Royals.

He’s a player that has stepped up to the required standard in the Championship, having previously played his football with Shrewsbury Town in League One.

He comes across as a character off the pitch as well, and you would imagine that his Reading team-mates will be eager to see him stick around at the Madejski Stadium heading into the 2021/22 campaign.