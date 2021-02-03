The potential impacts on QPR now transfer has been sanctioned for PL player

Queens Park Rangers had a fantastic transfer deadline day on Monday for more than one reason.

Not only did they pick up a massive away victory at Vicarage Road against Watford, but Mark Warburton also secured the signing of Sam Field from West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who has made 34 league appearances for the Baggies and played 17 times in a loan spell at Charlton last season, has come in to bolster an area of the pitch that needed some depth – the engine room.

Warburton will probably not change a winning team just yet, but Field will probably get plenty of games due to the lack of bodies in that particular area, which will be music to his own ears.

Let’s look at some of the impacts that QPR may face with the addition of Field to their ranks.

More bite in midfield

The Hoops also added another centre midfielder to their squad last month in the form of Fulham’s Norwegian international Stefan Johansen, who had fallen out of favour at Craven Cottage.

Johansen has been influential in the second tier in the past, hitting double figures in goals for Fulham in his first season at the level, and he can help Ilias Chair create some chances for the likes of Charlie Austin.

Field provides something different though. He is energetic, can play box-to-box but is also equally adept as a holding midfield and is also a good ball-winner, something which the R’s look like they’re lacking in the engine room, especially with Geoff Cameron reverting to being a centre-back.

Sticking to the 5-3-2 system

Warburton seemed reluctant to switch from his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation earlier in the system, but he’s recently shown more flexibility, and has been experimenting with a few five-at-the-back formations.

He’s seemingly settled on a 5-3-2 following the departure of Bright Osayi-Samuel to Turkey, using wing-backs like Todd Kane and Lee Wallace instead for width.

And the club’s decision to go out and strengthen their midfield rather than capture another winger surely means that the wing-backs are here to stay – Field will likely partner Johansen or Dom Ball, with Ilias Chair ahead of the pair.