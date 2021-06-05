The potential impacts on Preston North End if they move on 27-year-old

Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley is attracting significant transfer interest from League One clubs, according to the Lancashire Post.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Charlton Athletic, where he netted eight times in 22 appearances for the Addicks.

The majority of those goals were with his head, with Stockley’s aerial prowess being utilised to great effect by the London club – and he did so well there that he’d like a permanent move to The Valley.

It may not be that simple though with several clubs interested – regardless though it doesn’t look like he will be a Lilywhites player come the start of the season so let’s look at the potential impact on PNE should he depart.

More money in the budget for a new striker

It’s well-known that North End have one of the smaller budgets in the Championship, and they are a club that will never go out and splash out millions on a player like others at this level.

They have to cut their cloth accordingly but raking in some money for Stockley could go a long way to helping them spend some decent money on a striker to get them into the play-offs next season.

Because of his good form for Charlton, Stockley may be able to get a bidding war going and whilst PNE may not get the whole £750,000 back that they paid to Exeter City for him, they could go some way to recouping it.

And whatever they make it should go straight back into the budget for Frankie McAvoy to play with – goals from strikers were a real issue last season and that area of the pitch needs strengthening desperately so a new man to come in in that area would be helpful.

Losing their only real aerial threat

Stockley thrived at Charlton in a team that put in a lot of crosses and who were very effective from set pieces – he never really seemed to get the service at North End.

Their wingers such as Scott Sinclair, Tom Barkhuizen and others would usually try to cut into the box and take a shot instead, so Stockley’s biggest strength wasn’t being utilised.

There’s an argument that Stockley isn’t good enough for the Championship and that may be true, however on a few occasions he has changed the game for the Lilywhites from the bench which shows that he has at least something to offer.

Ched Evans is probably the only other striker North End have on their books that offers something in the air but he’s more of a hold up and lay the ball off kind of striker instead of one that attacks crosses with his head, so a new, younger target man may be something that the club look at if Stockley goes.