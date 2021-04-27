The potential impacts on Preston North End if they manage to strike deal for Crystal Palace man

Preston North End are one of a number of clubs reportedly tracking experienced goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey this summer, sources have told Football League World.

Both Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest are also showing a keen interest in the 34-year-old, who has been capped 95 times for Wales.

Hennessey hasn’t appeared in a Premier League game for Crystal Palace since June and with his contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, he looks set to be out of the door to find regular minutes as his career reaches its latter years.

What impacts would Hennessey’s signing have on North End though? Let’s take a look at two potential impacts on the club if it were to happen.

No Daniel Iversen for next season

After he arrived in January on loan from Leicester City to replace the injury-stricken Declan Rudd, there’s a strong case for Iversen to be named as PNE’s player of the season.

The Dane probably didn’t expect to be as busy as he has been, but with the shake-up of the defence in January which saw Ben Davies and Darnell Fisher depart, he’s been very busy between the sticks.

Iversen has mesmerised Lilywhites supporters with his shot-stopping abilities and whilst he has been at fault for a couple of goals, on the whole his loan has been impressive.

Fans are calling for the club to get him back for another season but his performances are likely to attract interest from other clubs, and with that in mind North End might be looking at Hennessey for that very reason – there’s slim to no chance that both end up signing next season.

Preston North End quiz: Does Deepdale have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 1. Ashton Gate (Bristol City) Higher Lower

A battle with Declan Rudd

If Hennessey does sign for PNE, then that means he will be battling it out with Rudd for the number one jersey.

The former Norwich man is expected to be fully-fit for pre-season and if Daniel Iversen does not return on loan then you’d expect Rudd to resume his role as first-choice.

However Hennessey wouldn’t be coming to just warm the bench – even though he’s now 34 he will still want minutes and after not playing for the entirety of this season he will feel as though he has a point to prove.

It could end up being like how Rudd had to battle with Chris Maxwell for the starting spot in the 2017/18 season when he was fit but he eventually won out and became the regular choice of Alex Neil for the next few years.