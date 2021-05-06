The potential impacts on Norwich if they seal 26-y/o international transfer

Norwich City have emerged as one of the clubs interested in Fenerbahce defensive midfielder Ozan Tufan.

According to Fotospor, the Canaries are keen on the 26-year-old with the Turkey international Daniel Farke’s first-choice target.

Norwich aren’t the only club interested, however, with Crystal Palace, Everton, and Leicester City also linked.

But what impact would his arrival have at Carrow Road? We’ve examined just that…

It would be a statement of real intent

Given there are a number of established Premier League clubs seemingly in the running for the midfielder, winning the race for his signature would represent an excellent bit of business for the Canaries.

Not only that, it would be a real statement of intent ahead of a season in which Norwich will be determined to extend their stay in the top flight beyond just one season.

It is understood that it could cost at least €20 million (£17.4m) to sign Tufan, which would be a sizeable fee for the Canaries.

With that in mind, beating out the likes of Everton and Leicester in a summer transfer battle would really send a message that they’re not messing about.

They would have signed a replacement for Oliver Skipp

Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp was brilliant for Norwich last season and has not missed a single Championship game as they’ve romped to the Championship title – though he has now returned to his parent club due to injury.

Trying to replace him was always going to be difficult but signing Tufan looks as though it would allow them to do that.

Not only are would they be signing a replacement but they’d be adding a midfielder with experience in a European top tier and more than 50 appearances for his country.

It would take some of the creative burden off Emi Buendia

Emi Buendia has devastated Championship defences this season and with 14 goals and 17 assists, shouldered lots of the creative burden for Norwich this season.

The Canaries are by no means short of talented attacking players but in Tufan they would be adding a midfielder that can contribute in the final third and help to take some pressure off Buendia – having added 11 goals and 15 assists over the past two seasons.

Should the Argentine leave Carrow Road this summer, the 26-year-old’s contributions would be even more important.