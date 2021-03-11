The potential impacts on Norwich City if Todd Cantwell’s departure is agreed amid Newcastle/Spurs interest

Todd Cantwell has been linked with a summer move away from Norwich City, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur both tracking the attacking midfielder.

FootballLeagueWorld exclusively revealed this week that the Premier League clubs were monitoring his situation as he plays a key part in trying to get the Canaries back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

That looks like it’s going to be the case, and Cantwell was impressive last year in that division, scoring six times primarily from the left wing.

With the 23-year-old’s contract expiring next summer, Norwich could be tempted to cash in, especially if he is unsure about signing a new one due to the interest in his signature.

Lets look at two impacts that might occur on the Canaries should Cantwell depart Carrow Road this summer.

An immediate replacement to be sourced

Looking at Norwich’s options on the wing aside from Cantwell, they are probably not good enough for the Premier League.

Onel Hernandez is tricky but inconsistent and scored just once in the Premier League last season, Przemyslaw Placheta is entirely unproven in the top flight plus isn’t even a regular in the Championship, whilst teenager Josh Martin is still learning and developing.

So if Cantwell was to move on from Norwich, the club would desperately need to replace him – and the problem is they’ve not spent too much money recently.

The powers that be would have to break that habit if Cantwell were to leave, or else they’d probably just get relegated straight back into the second tier.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Norwich City – But do they really?

1 of 16 Delia Smith True False

May cause Buendia & Aarons to want to leave

Both Emi Buendia and Max Aarons are going to be wanted by big clubs in the off-season – the rumours have already started as it goes – and if there’s any chance of them staying at the Canaries then they’ll want to see their other top stars stick about.

But if Norwich cash in on Cantwell, then that could alienate the two right-sided players.

The way Norwich will probably see it is that Buendia and Aarons are more exciting talents than Cantwell, hence the latter becomes more disposable – but the former pair are more likely to make Norwich a lot more money, so they’re in a bit of a catch 22 situation.