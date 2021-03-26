The potential impacts on Norwich City if they do capture the signing of Cardiff City man

Norwich City are looking at making a summer move for Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks, according to the Daily Mail.

The Welsh international is reportedly rated at £7 million by the Bluebirds and it’s thought that Norwich will have money to spend in the summer, with the Canaries likely to be in the Premier League next season.

27-year-old Vaulks has been a regular for Cardiff this season, appearing in 36 Championship games and netting four goals, with two assists also to his name.

With there being no guarantee that Norwich can get Tottenham Hotspur loanee Oliver Skipp back next season, the club will be shopping about for a new player to come into their engine room.

Let’s look at the potential impacts on the Canaries if that man does end up being Vaulks.

Strengthening an area that needs freshening up

As previously mentioned, there’s no guarantee that Skipp returns next season so Norwich will probably lose an ever-present player from this season’s line-up.

It’s an area that needs bolstering anyway – Alex Tettey is getting towards the end of his career, Kenny McLean is good but may not really be Premier League quality, Lukas Rupp is a rotational player, and the same goes for Mario Vrancic who is in and out of the team.

So the engine room is definitely something that needs to be addressed and Vaulks could bring a new-found energy to that area of the pitch if he were to sign.

Goal threat from long range

He’s not prolific by any means, but Vaulks has scored 25 goals in the near five seasons he’s been in England, which is respectable but it may have been more if he was played more advanced at times.

Vaulks’ biggest threat though comes from range – he can strike a ball very powerfully and over the years for both Rotherham and Cardiff he has produced some unbelievable, powerful efforts.

Farke’s Norwich side don’t tend to take many shots from range – a lot of their play ends up with overlaps down the wings and crosses or cutbacks into the box, or just from short, sharp passes.

So adding Vaulks’ presence outside the box with his wand of a right boot could give Norwich another dynamic next season should they get a deal over the line.