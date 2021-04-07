The potential impacts on Middlesbrough if they sign up experienced forward this summer

Neil Warnock has already committed his future to Middlesbrough for next season, and the experienced boss will be targeting another promotion.

To do that, recent results have shown that new signings are needed, so it could be a very busy summer at the Riverside Stadium. And, one player who The Sun claim Boro are targeting is Ched Evans.

The striker joined Preston on a short-term contract after impressing on loan, but the report claims that he could make a switch to Teesside ahead of next season.

Here we look at the impacts a deal for Evans could have on the club…

Are these 10 facts about Middlesbrough actually true?

1 of 10 Middlesbrough were founded in 1886. True or false? True False

Boro have Britt Assomabalonga replacement

Bringing in a new striker is going to be the priority for Warnock, and it would be a surprise if at least two or three didn’t come through the door.

It has already been confirmed that Assombalonga is leaving in the summer, so Evans would be his replacement. He is capable of slotting into the XI straight away and would relieve the pressure as Boro search for other players in the window.

They get an experienced player for promotion push

Following on from that, Evans is someone who would help the squad as they look to win promotion.

He may not be the prolific striker that will score the goals to fire Boro to the top, but he would have a role to play. He can lead the line on his own and would be a useful option from the bench at times.

Evans wouldn’t take time to adapt to the league, and his experience could be useful to the group.

Warnock has funds to reinvest elsewhere

As with most clubs up and down the country, Boro will have been impacted financially from the pandemic, whilst they are also gearing up for another year outside the top-flight and the lack of revenues that brings.

Therefore, they won’t be in a position to splash out on new signings, and it will be about finding bargains.

Securing a deal for Evans on a free transfer may not be the most eye-catching move, but it would be a smart decision in this climate.