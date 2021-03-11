The potential impacts on Middlesbrough if they managed to seal agreement for Sheffield Wednesday man

Middlesbrough will be hoping to conduct some significant business this summer ahead of the new season.

Neil Warnock has already committed to the club for the duration of next term and that means that he’ll now be fully focused on shaping his squad into one that can challenge for promotion in the Championship.

Reports from The Telegraph have linked a number of clubs with Sheffield Wednesday’s Kadeem Harris, with w that the Teessiders are serious about making a move for the winger.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and so will be available on a free transfer, meaning that Middlesbrough could have quite a bargain on their hands if they can get a deal done.

But what are the potential impacts that such an arrival could have? We take a look.

Increased quality in wide areas

It’s an area of the pitch where Middlesbrough have really struggled of late.

Neil Warnock doesn’t have many natural options in wide areas – particularly given that Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie are only around until the summer at the moment.

A right winger by trade, Harris would certainly be a much-needed addition in that area and so it’s certainly a move that would make sense from that point of view.

Competition for Djed Spence

Kadeem Harris would undoubtedly add competition for places but one man will likely feel his presence more than most.

Djed Spence has struggled for regular starts under Neil Warnock, but when he has he’s often been utilised a slightly more advanced role on the right flank.

If Harris joins then opportunities for Spence will likely be even more limited and that could pave the way for a loan move away.