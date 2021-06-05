The potential impacts on Ipswich Town after finalising agreement with 26-year-old

Ipswich Town have recently completed a deal to sign Lee Evans, as they look to prepare for the 2021/22 campaign in League One.

The Tractor Boys missed out on the chance to win promotion back into the Championship this term, as they finished ninth in the third tier standings.

Paul Cook has wasted no time in adding to his squad for the upcoming league campaign though, with Evans arriving, as he looks to add much-needed depth to his team.

Evans has previously been on the books with the likes of Wolves and Wigan Athletic, and will be hoping that he can make a positive impact at Portman Road, as Ipswich target promotion into the second tier under Cook’s management.

We take a look at some of the potential impacts that Evans’ arrival will mean for Ipswich Town.

Added competition for the squad

Some Ipswich Town supporters might feel as though one of the main reasons as to why they missed out on a top-six finish in League One was due to the lack of depth in their first-team squad.

Therefore, it’s good to see Paul Cook adding to his squad early on in the summer transfer window, as that’ll give him time for his new additions to settle into life at Portman Road.

Evans has performed to a more than good enough standard at League One level, and could turn out to be a smart signing by the Tractor Boys, as the target promotion back into the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign.

Can you score full marks on this 21-question Ipswich Town quiz?

1 of 21 What year was Ipswich Town founded? 1876 1877 1878 1879

Ipswich have a player with a point to prove

Evans has previously played for the likes of Wolves and Sheffield United in the Championship, and he’ll be hoping he can return to the second tier in the near future.

Ipswich have been something of a ‘sleeping giant’ in League One for a couple of seasons now, and the club’s supporters will be desperate to see their side return to the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign.

Evans is obviously highly-rated if he’s been on the books with both Sheffield United and Wolves earlier in his career, and if he can hit the ground running with Ipswich this term, then he could play a starring role in their bid for promotion.

What does this mean for Andre Dozzell’s future at Ipswich?

Dozzell made 46 appearances in all competitions for Ipswich in the 2020/21 season, and it appears as though his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed in recent months.

The young midfielder has reportedly been attracting transfer interest from the likes of Brentford, Blackburn Rovers and QPR earlier this season, and it remains to be seen as to whether Ipswich are willing to listen to any offers for Dozzell.

With Evans arriving at Portman Road, the youngster will know that he faces a battle to keep his place in the starting XI, as they head towards the new league campaign, which gets under way in August.