The potential impacts on Huddersfield Town if they secure agreement for 15-goal star

Huddersfield Town’s performance during the second-half of the 2020/21 season has left their fans really despondent and wishing away the last couple of fixtures they’ve got to play.

Carlos Corberan’s side have slipped into trouble in terms of relegation, but have luckily managed to retain the control of their own fate.

Attention at other clubs has been able to drift onto the summer transfer window and, whilst that isn’t entirely the case at Huddersfield given their position in the table, it does appear that some transfer news is bubbling away.

Football League World reported last week that there’s interest from Huddersfield in Carlos Mendes Gomes at Morecambe, after a stellar campaign in League Two has seen him score 15 goals.

There’s interest from elsewhere in the Championship, but Huddersfield could be a good fit for him given the sort of platform they’ve been able to provide for the likes of Josh Koroma stepping out of the lower echelons of the Football League.

So, should the 22-year-old move to the John Smith’s Stadium, what impacts could that have?

We take a look at a couple here:

Easing the goalscoring burden

The make-up of Huddersfield’s striking options next season are a mystery. Fraizer Campbell is out of contract, as is Yaya Sanogo and Oumar Niasse, who were both free transfers earlier in 2021.

You’ve got Danny Ward on the books too, but it’s been difficult for Huddersfield’s strikers in terms of goals this season.

Campbell has seven to his name, but the pressure has been on him this season and that’s not been healthy.

Josh Koroma elevated that pressure before his injury in the winter and that’s what you feel Mendes Gomes could do too.

15 goals at any level of football for a player not playing as a central striker is an excellent return, so you’ve got to imagine that the 22-year-old would offer a fresh goal threat even in the Championship.

Whoever comes in to lead the line at Huddersfield in the summer is going to appreciate that, as it is always easier to score goals when there’s firepower around you.

Stunting development of Rowe and Thomas

Mendes Gomes can play off the left or right of the attack and would be providing a fresh option to Huddersfield.

You’d imagine that a fully-fit Koroma would play on the left in a fully-fit squad, whilst the berth on the right is up for grabs and potentially the Morecambe man’s if he signs.

Rolando Aarons could be cover for both, whilst there’s also Aaron Rowe and Sorba Thomas to consider.

Rowe has stepped up in the first-team over recent weeks, offering versatility by playing in a number of positions. He could slot in at full-back or wing-back, but he looks much more threatening on the flank and that’s where he should be playing next season.

Mendes Gomes arriving would impact his involvement, whilst it could really set Sorba Thomas back.

Thomas was signed in January from Boreham Wood, with Huddersfield resisting the urge to loan him out and keeping him involved with Corberan’s squad.

Again, he’s been another player to impress in the last few weeks and he’s put himself in contention for increased opportunities.

Of course, he could end up going out on loan next season, as could Rowe.

Whatever Huddersfield decide, though, they cannot afford to stunt the growth of two promising young footballers.

