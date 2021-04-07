The potential impacts on Huddersfield Town if they managed to strike deal for 25-year-old striker

Huddersfield Town are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Accrington Stanley forward Dion Charles according to The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

It is also claimed that Derby County are also interested in signing Charles, who has caught the eye with some impressive showings this term in League One.

The forward has hit 18 goals in 40 appearances for Accrington Stanley, who are currently sat 11th in the League One table. His strong performances have seen Accrington Stanley remain in contention to finish in the play-offs this term in the third-tier.

A move to the John Smith’s Stadium could tempt Charles, with Carlos Corberan’s side currently playing their football in the Championship.

The Terriers have struggled in recent weeks, and are currently sat 19th in the Championship table, and were thrashed 7-0 by league-leaders Norwich City in their most recent match.

We take a look at the potential impacts on Huddersfield Town if they managed to strike an agreement to sign Charles ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The end of the road for Isaac Mbenza at Huddersfield Town?

Mbenza has struggled for consistent game time in recent seasons with Huddersfield Town, which could hint that his days are numbered at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The forward has made 35 appearances in all competitions this term, and has scored just five goals in total for the Terriers this term.

But if Charles was to sign for Huddersfield, then that could push Mbenza further down the pecking order in Carlos Corberan’s plans for the first-team.

They’d be signing a player full of confidence

Huddersfield have been far from convincing in front of goal this season, which is one of the reasons as to why they’ve struggled for any sort of momentum this season.

But Charles has been in impressive form for Accrington Stanley this term, and has played a starring role in the club’s bid for a top-six finish in League One.

He’d be eager to make a name for himself at a higher level than the third-tier, and would arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium full of confidence and potentially being able to replicate his impressive showings in front of goal in the Championship.

Added depth to Corberan’s attacking options

Some of Huddersfield Town’s attacking options haven’t been up to the required standard in the Championship this season, which is why they find themselves struggling at the wrong end of the second-tier standings.

Corberan could certainly benefit from adding depth to his attacking options next season, regardless of whichever division they’re playing their football in.