The potential impacts on Doncaster Rovers as they edge closer to agreement for Portsmouth player

Doncaster Rovers are closing in on a deal to sign Portsmouth midfielder Ben Close, a report from Hampshire Live has revealed.

Close has made 190 appearances in all competitions for Pompey, scoring 18 goals in that time, since graduating from the club’s academy in 2014.

The midfielder is however, out of contract at Fratton Park this summer, and despite the fact that he has been offered a new deal by Pompey, as they aim to make up for missing out on the play-off on the final day of last season, the 24-year-old is expected to make the move across League One to Doncaster.

So what will the arrival of Close at the Keepmoat Stadium mean for Doncaster?

Here, we take a look at two potential impacts of the signing of Close on Doncaster if the deal is indeed confirmed sooner rather than later.

Welcome midfield reinforcement

It certainly seems as though Doncaster do need to add to their midfield ranks before the start of next season.

With Madger Gomes having left Doncaster following the expiry of his contract this summer, and with loanees such as Matt Smith and Taylor Richards returning to their parent clubs following the expiry of those deals, Donny are somewhat short on numbers in the centre of the park right now.

The arrival of Close is something that would provide Doncaster with what it seems will be a welcome extra option in that central midfield role, as Donny look to replace those players who have moved on in recent weeks.

Extra know-how in the play-off race

While Doncaster started the 2020/21 promisingly, a dismal end to the campaign meant the club fell well short in the battle for a top-six place and chance of promotion to the Championship.

Portsmouth by contrast only fell short of a play-off place on the final day of the campaign, and Close was also a regular feature of the Pompey side who claimed a top-six spot in each of the two seasons prior to that.

As a result, Close could be a player whose experience can help Doncaster stay the course in the battle for the play-offs, and would represent a show of strength and intent from the Keepmoat Stadium club given their final position last season in relation to Portsmouth’s.