The potential impacts on Derby County if they manage to lure lethal 21-year-old to Pride Park

Derby County are said to be one of a number of clubs that are eyeing a move for Plymouth Argyle’s in-form striker Luke Jephcott this summer, with the 21-year-old having been earmarked as a potential target for the Rams by a report in the Sun.

A product of the League One club’s academy system, Jephcott is amongst one of the best finishers in the lower reaches of the EFL pyramid and has plundered 18 goals across all competitions for the Pilgrims so far in what has been a superb breakout season for the youngster.

The Rams are said to be not alone in casting admiring glances towards the striker, with the report going on to state that Stoke City are also amongst a group of seven Championship sides that are eyeing a move for the player ahead of the summer transfer window.

Here, we take a look at the potential impacts that Jephcott’s arrival at Derby County could have on their existing squad.

Kazim-Richards to bid farewell?

There are few that will doubt that Colin Kazim-Richards has been one of the few bright sparks for the Rams this term, with the striker having notched up seven goals for his side.

However at the age of 34, some may question whether it would be a good idea to hand a fresh contract to a player that has a current deal which expires in the summer of this year.

His experience and style of play has helped Derby to get somewhat out of the sticky patch that they found themselves in come the midway stage of the campaign.

However the veteran front man could well be forced to make way as Rooney looks to trim his existing squad in preparation for potentially bringing in the likes of Jephcott in the window.

No permanent deal for Lee Gregory?

Despite signing Gregory on loan and the striker being largely proven at Championship level, the club’s interest in Jephcott would surely dampen any chance of the Rams making a permanent move for the Stoke City striker.

The 32-year-old has got his Derby career off to a great start and has already chalked up one goal and one assist for his new club, underlining why Rooney decided to bring him in.

However many would suspect that the former Millwall man was only brought in as a quick fix for the club’s striking problem as he falls into the category of a player that fits into the structure of their budget at present.

If the Pride Park outfit firm up their interest in the Argyle frontman, Gregory’s stint with the club could well be short lived.