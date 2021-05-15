The potential impacts on Charlton Athletic if they give green-light to Middlesbrough agreement

Charlton Athletic are facing a very important summer transfer window where they will need to make the right additions to their squad.

Nigel Adkins’ side missed out on a place in the League One play-offs this term and will as a result need to plan for another campaign in the English third tier. One area that they are sure to be looking to strengthen is in the final third. The Addicks have had Jayden Stockley in their side since the January transfer window, but he will now return to Preston North End at the end of his loan deal.

One player they are already being linked with a potential move for is Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom. It has been reported by TEAMtalk that the Addicks are one of a number of teams to have been approached over the possibility of signing the striker this summer. That comes with Boro set to allow him to leave the Riverside just over a year after they paid nearly £3 million for him.

With Charlton potentially in the running for Akpom, we take a look at the potential impacts his arrival could have for them next term…

Charlton could find potential Chuks Aneke replacement if he leaves

At the moment, Charlton are facing the prospect of potentially losing Chuks Aneke in the summer with the forward’s contract set to expire. It was reported in the January window that the Addicks were keen to keep hold of the striker and try and agree a new deal with him. Adkins’ side have already lost the likes of Darren Pratley, Andrew Shinnie, and Deji Oshilaja.

Were Aneke to leave the Valley, then Charlton would need to find someone to come in and replace the 15 goals he fired in for them in League One this season. That would not be an easy task, but Akpom in the third tier of English football might have the ability to do that.

The 25-year-old will have plenty of belief in his abilities to perform in the English third tier, given he has had spells playing in the Championship and in other European leagues. He was a player that was deemed to be worth around £3 million just under a year ago, so there is obviously some talent there that the Addicks might be able to harness.

Potential alternative to Stockley move may have been found

It has been reported ahead of the summer transfer window that Charlton are interested in making a move to sign Preston’s Jayden Stockley on a permanent deal. It is thought that the forward could be open to a move away if he is not given assurances over his playing time at Deepdale. The Lilywhites could demand a fee near towards the £750,000 they paid to sign him.

If Charlton do miss out on signing Stockley, then they could instead move for Akpom. The Boro man does not have the same physical presence as the Preston forward does, but he can hold the ball up and he does also have more of an ability to run in behind and stretch opposing defences.

Akpom, like Stockley, is a player that needs to have his career put back in the right direction after a difficult spell in the Championship. The Addicks proved to be the right place for the Preston striker to get his form back on track, and it could prove to be a good destination for the Middlesbrough striker as well.

However, Stockley has suggested recently he would be keen on a permanent switch to the Valley and It might be difficult for Adkins’ side to sign both so it could down to one or the other.