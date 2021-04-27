The potential impacts on Cardiff City if they strike deal with Man City for attacker

Cardiff City are one of a number of clubs interested in signing striker Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City, a report from TeamTalk has claimed.

Having joined the Premier League champions elect back in the summer of 2019, Delap – who is the son of Stoke City icon Rory Delap – has already made three first-team appearances for Pep Guardiola’s first-team, scoring in the League Cup victory over Bournemouth earlier in the campaign.

Now it seems as though the 18-year-old is starting to attract plenty of attention ahead of the summer transfer window, following a prolific season at Under 23s level for Manchester City.

According to this latest report, Cardiff are one of a number of clubs who are keen on signing Delap on loan for next season, with Championship rivals Stoke, Middlesbrough and Derby, as well as Premier League strugglers West Brom, also said to be interested.

But just what could Delap’s arrival in the Welsh capital mean for Cardiff were it to happen?

Here, we’ve taken a look at two possible impacts of a potential move to Cardiff for the striker on the Bluebirds themselves.

Some welcome attacking back-up

While he has been hugely impressive with 20 league goals, it does seem as though this season has taken something of its toll on Kieffer Moore.

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy recently admitted that the striker is “knackered” having been forced to carry much of the goalscoring responsibility this season, and subsequently conceded there is a possibility that Moore could leave this summer, with his form likely to have caught the eye elsewhere.

With 20 goals in 18 league appearances for Manchester City’s Under 23s this season, Delap clearly knows where the net, meaning he could help share the burden with Moore if he stays, or help to fill the void left if the 28-year-old secures his Cardiff exit before the start of next season.

A useful relationship

Given his age and the fact they have yet to really get the best out of him themselves it is unlikely that Manchester City will be thinking of a permanent departure for Delap at the end of any season-long loan next summer.

However, given there are plenty of promising and talented young players coming through at the Citizens’ academy, that does not mean there will not be any long-term benefits to this for Cardiff.

If a move to the Welsh capital was to prove successful for Delap with regards to improving and developing his game, then that could see Manchester City trust the Bluebirds as a potential loan destination to help some of their other young players in the future, which could become a big asset for Cardiff with the quality that would make available to them.